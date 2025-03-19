Heatwave in Wakefield: District to be hotter than IBIZA as 'mini-heatwave' begins across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

By Kara McKune
Published 19th Mar 2025, 09:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Met Office has shared that temperatures will reach highs of 18C in Wakefield this week - higher than the 17C predicted in Ibiza.

After a chilly start to the week, Wakefield will see temperatures soar tomorrow (Thursday), reaching highs of 18C.

The district will be ‘largely dry and sunny’ throughout the day, with the temperature peaking in the afternoon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Into the evening, it will begin to feel cooler with the temperature dropping to 11C.

Wakefield will see a 'mini-heatwave' throughout the end of the week.Wakefield will see a 'mini-heatwave' throughout the end of the week.
Wakefield will see a 'mini-heatwave' throughout the end of the week.

However, Friday will see the ‘mini-heatwave’ continue with highs of 17C despite a cloudy night.

The rising temperatures above average for the time of year, according to the Met Office.

Into the weekend, the Met Office has warned of unsettled conditions with “wetter weather expected” and “heavy rain possible”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The current outlook for Thursday, March 19 to Saturday, March 21, reads: “Largely dry and sunny on Thursday and Friday, but a chance of low cloud along the coast. Turning unsettled on Saturday, cloudy with spells of rain, heavy at times.”

Related topics:WakefieldIbizaPontefractCastlefordMet Office

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice