Met Office issues yellow thunderstorm warning for Wakefield, Pontefract and Dewsbury
The yellow thunderstorm warning is in place until 9pm tonight (June 18) across Wakefield, Dewsbury and their surrounding areas.
Later this afternoon, the districts will see “heavy showers developing, especially inland and then edging westwards across the Pennines, with thunder also likely.”
The Met Office has warned that the bad weather will lead to potential damage to buildings, short term loss of power, train delays and flooding.
There is also a good chance that driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.
Despite this, the weather is set to improve across West Yorkshire tomorrow with the forecast reading: “Wednesday should be a predominantly dry day with sunny spells and patchy fair weather cloud. Feeling warmer than Tuesday, with generally light winds. Maximum temperature 20 °C.”
