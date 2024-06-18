Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office has warned of heavy showers and thunderstorms throughout the day – that may lead to some disruption to travel.

The yellow thunderstorm warning is in place until 9pm tonight (June 18) across Wakefield, Dewsbury and their surrounding areas.

Later this afternoon, the districts will see “heavy showers developing, especially inland and then edging westwards across the Pennines, with thunder also likely.”

The Met Office has warned that the bad weather will lead to potential damage to buildings, short term loss of power, train delays and flooding.

A yellow thunderstorm warning has been put in place by the Met Office.

There is also a good chance that driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.