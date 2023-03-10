Homes and businesses within Wakefield continue to experience electricity outages and cuts due to heavy snowfall over the past two days.

Disruption has been caused throughout Yorkshire, with West and South Yorkshire named as some of the worst affected due to heavy snow, and falling trees, which have brought down power cables.

Postcodes still reporting electrical problems or powercuts include WF6 (Normanton), WF11 (Ferrybridge) and WF8 (Pontefract).

Northern Powergrid have shared that they are pushing to restore 3,000 customers still impacted by snow and ice.

A spokeperson from Northern Powergrid said: “Our teams have worked in a swift and safe manner, and we are working hard to restore supplies to the remaining 3,000 customers affected.

“There are road closures in the worst affected areas due to the snow and, therefore, it may take us a little longer than usual to get everyone reconnected.

“For customers impacted, at this stage we’re hopeful that all customers will have their power restored today; however this will rely on our teams being able to get to where they need to be."

Northern Powergrid has encouraged anyone who is experiencing a power cut to report it via its website and to utilise its digital channels.

Anyone in a dangerous situation, medically dependent on electricity or requires any additional support should contact its team direct by calling 105.

If you have been affected by a power outage, let us know on [email protected]

