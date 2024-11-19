School snow closures: The Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford schools that are closed due to the snow

By Kara McKune
Published 19th Nov 2024, 09:32 GMT
Heavy snow and ice throughout the night has led to some school closures throughout the district.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice was issued by the Met Office yesterday, from 7pm yesterday (Monday) to 10am today (Tuesday).

Throughout the night, Wakefield also saw temperatures plummit to a low of -6C.

Due to the heavy snow, some schools have now announced their temporary closure.

Here are all the schools that are closed today due to the cold weather.

So far, only one school has been announced as having a ‘full’ closure.

We’ll update this list as status is confirmed.

Highfield School – Closed due to adverse weather

