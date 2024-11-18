Snow in Wakefield: Yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford
The weather warning is in place from 7pm tonight (Monday) to 10am tomorrow (Tuesday).
Throughout the night, Wakefield will see temperatures plummit to a low of -6C.
The forecast for tomorrow currently reads: “A swathe of sleet and snow should sweep eastwards overnight, with some heavy snow possible generally, but especially over hills.
"Clearer later, with icy patches and severe frost for many.”
The Met Office has warned that some power cuts may occur, bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, and some roads may be closured.
As the week progresses, the sunshine will return however, the Met Office has stated that “further snow” is possible.
The outlook for Wednesday to Friday reads: “Bright but bitter with sunshine and periods of brisk northerly winds bringing mainly coastal wintry showers.
"Some further ice and snow possible, with severe overnight frosts.”
