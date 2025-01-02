Snow in Wakefield: Travel warning issued as "disruptive" snow set to fall across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

National Highways have shared a warning for drivers planning to use the roads this weekend as heavy snow is set to fall across the district.

Various yellow weather warnings for snow and ice have been issued by the Met Office for the weekend, with the temperature set to plummit to lows of -3C.

The current forecast for Saturday, January 4 to Monday, January 6, reads: “Saturday frosty start then mainly dry.

"Overnight there is a risk of disruptive snowfall developing and persisting into Sunday, possibly taking until Monday to clear away. Low confidence for this.”

Motorists are being advised to avoid driving this weekend as snow is expected across the district.

Due to the icy conditions, the Met Office has warned drivers, and those planning to take public transport, to plan their journey accordingly, and to avoid any unnecessary travel.

They said: “It is safer not to drive in heavy snow and icy conditions but if you absolutely must drive, keep yourself and others safe by: accelerating gently, use low revs and change to higher gears as quickly as possible; maintaining a safe and steady speed; keeping your distance from other vehicles and steering into skids – do not take your hands of the wheel or slam on the brakes.”

National Highways also shared a statement for those travelling on motorways.

They shared: “When it’s icy outside, if you must drive, take extra care, slow down and keep your distance.

"Before starting your long journey, remember to top–up fuel, oil and screen wash; rest and plan your journey in advance with regular stops to prevent driver fatigue; check lights and tyre pressure/ tread and have a plan for severe winter weather conditions.”