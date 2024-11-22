Storm Bert: Heavy snow and strong winds expected across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A deep area of low pressure, which will bring heavy snow to Wakefield this weekend, has been named as Storm Bert.

Storm Bert will reach the UK on Saturday, bringing heavy rain and snow, together with strong winds to the district.

Two weather warnings were issued for Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford yesterday, which are in place from 4am on Saturday, November 23 and through the night to 9am on Sunday, November 24.

Heavy snow is expected tomorrow (Saturday) but temperatures will reach highs of 13C.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Dan Holley, said: “Storm Bert marks a shift to much milder air and wintry hazards will gradually diminish through the weekend, but heavy snowfall is expected across parts of northern England and Scotland for a time on Saturday, especially over higher ground, and warnings are in place.”

“Heavy rain through Saturday and Sunday, especially in southern and western parts of the UK, will also bring impacts for some with a number of warnings in place. We expect 50-75 mm of rainfall quite widely within the warning areas.

“In addition, rapid melting of lying snow over the weekend and periods of strong winds are likely to exacerbate impacts and bring the potential for travel disruption, as well as flooding for some.”

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also issued a number of amber and yellow Cold Health Alerts covering the whole of England.

Across the region, an amber Cold Health Alert has been issued, with the weather set to cause significant impacts across health and social care services.

This includes a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions, a likely increase in demand for health services and staffing issues due to external factors.

The current outlook for Wakefield for Sunday, November 24to Tuesday, November 26 reads: “Staying windy Sunday, with further outbreaks of rain, but much milder than recent days. Winds gradually easing Monday and Tuesday, with further showers, and temperatures near or just below normal.”

Into December, temperatures will return back towards average for most places, however, high pressure will bring an increased risk of some fog and frost.