Thunderstorms are on the way to Wakefield - but so is a hot and sunny weekend

The beginning of this week maybe on the bleak side, but get your barbecues and shorts at the ready because a lovely sunny weekend is forecast.

The Met Office forecasts rain for us this afternoon, with a yellow weather warning in place for heavy rain and thunderstorms.

It brings with it a warning for flooding and possible disruption to travel.

What to expect

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

What's the weather going to be like in Wakefield this week?

Rain is forecast to continue tomorrow (Tuesday) but as the week goes on, the better, and warmer, weather looks to be on its way.

Wednesday will be dry with highs of 18°.

The sun will be making an appearance on Wednesday with highs of 19°.

It will be out again on Thursday and Friday with the temperature rising to 21°.

Then Saturday looks to be the sunniest and hottest day, with temperatures for Wakefield forecast at 25° by mid-afternoon.

Sunday's forecast is again, sunny and warm with highs of 21°.