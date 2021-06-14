Wakefield weather: Forecast in full as thunderstorms are set to hit Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford and heat wave to come to an end

Sunglasses, shorts and sandals might have been in order the last few weeks, but the summer weather will be coming to an end this week, as a thunderstorm warnings is issued for the Wakefield district.

The warning, issued by the Met Office, will be in place from 6pm on Wednesday, June 16 until 6am on Friday, June 18.

After more than two weeks of sunshine and warm weather, thunderstorms are set to return to Wakefield this week. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

During this time, people are warned of a risk of sudden flooding, disruption to train and bus services, road closures and power cuts.

However, temperatures will remain high throughout.

This is the forecast in full for Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford.

Tuesday, June 15

Like Monday before it, Tuesday will dawn warm and cloudy, with bright patches of sunshine into the afternoon and evening.

Very high UV levels are expected, meaning sun cream is a must for anyone who's planning to be out and about.

Wind gusts of up to 17mph are forecast, picking up in the evening.

Highs of 22°C, lows of 14°C.

Wednesday, June 16

The weather will remain warm on Wednesday, which will dawn bright and sunny. UV and pollen levels will remain high.

Cloud will settle in in the afternoon, with wind gusts of up to 18mph.

The thunderstorm warning will come into place form 6pm.

Highs of 24°C, lows of 14°C.

Thursday, June 17

Thursday remains warm and windy, but with rain and heavy cloud forecast.

Heavy showery showers will begin in the early hours of the morning, and continue through the morning and afternoon.

The day is expected to feel humid, and pollen levels will stay high, while the UV index is expected to remain low.

Highs of 19°C, lows of 12°C.

Friday, June 18

The thunderstorm warning remains in place on Friday morning, but the day is expected to be drier than Thursday.

Wind gusts of up to 19mph are forecast, with cloudy skies and some patches of sun.

There is a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs of 18°C, lows of 10°C.

Saturday, June 19

Temperatures will continue to fall on Saturday, which is expected to dawn cloudy and with a chance of rain.

Strong winds are also expected, with gusts of up to 21mph, while the day will feel humid.