Weather for Wakefield: Flood alert issued for River Calder for Castleford through to Horbury as river levels rise and heavy rain continues

By Kara McKune
Published 1st Oct 2024, 10:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Residents across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford have been warned to prepare for flooding as heavy rain continues to fall.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the River Calder from Castleford all the way through to Horbury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The alert is in currently in place until 4.30pm today (October 1).

The Environment Agency has encouraged locals to take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water, stating that the areas most at risk are low-lying land and roads near rivers.

The flood alert is in place until later this afternoon.The flood alert is in place until later this afternoon.
The flood alert is in place until later this afternoon.

The Met Office issued a yellow rain warning yesterday and into the start of today (October 1) due to the continuous heavy rain.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the rain is expected to ease throughout the day, despite temperatures continuing to drop.

The Met Office’s outlook for Wednesday (October 2) to Friday (October 4) reads: “Any residual showers easing Wednesday. Then drier, with light winds and long sunny periods. Chilly overnight with some frost, and mist or fog patches. Likely cloudier Friday with winds strengthening.”

Related topics:ResidentsCastlefordWakefieldPontefractEnvironment AgencyMet Office

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.