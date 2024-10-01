Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford have been warned to prepare for flooding as heavy rain continues to fall.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the River Calder from Castleford all the way through to Horbury.

The alert is in currently in place until 4.30pm today (October 1).

The Environment Agency has encouraged locals to take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water, stating that the areas most at risk are low-lying land and roads near rivers.

The flood alert is in place until later this afternoon.

The Met Office issued a yellow rain warning yesterday and into the start of today (October 1) due to the continuous heavy rain.

However, the rain is expected to ease throughout the day, despite temperatures continuing to drop.

The Met Office’s outlook for Wednesday (October 2) to Friday (October 4) reads: “Any residual showers easing Wednesday. Then drier, with light winds and long sunny periods. Chilly overnight with some frost, and mist or fog patches. Likely cloudier Friday with winds strengthening.”