Weather in Wakefield: Flood warnings issued across Wakefield following days of heavy snow

By Kara McKune
Published 6th Jan 2025, 14:30 GMT
Following a snowy start to 2025, various flood warnings have now been issued around the district.

The Met Office has issued three flood warnings for Balne Beck and Alverthorpe Beck at Brooks Bank around Wakefield Prison, Fosterford Beck and Balne Beck at Wrenthorpe and the River Aire at Allerton Ings, Barnsdale Road and properties.

Most of the warnings are in place due to the melting of the snow, which has led to river levels rising overnight.

The warnings are in place for the three areas, and any surrounding streets.

Various flood warnings have been issued for areas in Wakefield.

Levels remain high but are showing signs of beginning to peak, meaning flooding is still possible.

Locals are being advised to avoid using low lying footpaths and bridges near local watercourses.

Seven flood alerts have also been issued for areas in Wakefield.

These ares are:

Ea Beck catchment

Ings Beck and Oakenshaw Beck

Lower River Aire catchment

Lower River Calder catchment

Middle River Aire catchment

River Dearne catchment

River Went catchment

Despite the snowfall stopping, some wintry showers are expected to continue into tomorrow, with the temperature hitting lows of -1C.

Wakefield’s hour-by-hour forecast: https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/news/weather/snow-in-wakefield-hour-by-hour-forecast-for-today-as-heavy-snow-hits-wakefield-pontefract-and-castleford-4931211

