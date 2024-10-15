Weather in West Yorkshire: When will it snow in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
As we delve deeper into October, the weather is set to remain unsettled – despite temperatures reaching highs of 17C on Thursday (October 17).
Today (Tuesday) will be “a rather cloudy day” according to the Met Office with “the odd spot of rain possible in places”.
The Met Office’s official outlook for the weekend says: “Wet and windy on Wednesday, but warmer. Drier but cooler conditions should then spread from the west on Thursday. Friday perhaps starting fine, but becoming wet and windy again later.”
However, as we enter November, the weather will begin to change as the country is hit with frigid temperatures bringing cold conditions.
19 of your amazing pictures as northern lights dazzle onlookers in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford
The region will see frost and dropping temperatures but seemingly no snow for the next couple of months - with only some snow spots expected in the higher parts of Scotland.
The Met Office’s long range forecast from October 28 to November 11 reads: “Potentially some wet and windy weather at first, especially in the northwest, but a trend towards more settled conditions is most favoured for late October as high pressure becomes increasingly dominant.
"This would bring the potential for frost and fog at night, and possibly large variations between daytime and overnight temperatures. Into early November, high pressure may become more centred to the northwest of the UK, resulting in a gradual trend towards more unsettled conditions, particularly across southern regions.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.