Weather in West Yorkshire: Yellow thunderstorm warning issued by Met Office for Wakefield, Pontefract and Dewsbury
and live on Freeview channel 276
Over the past few days, the sun has been shining across the district, with temperatures reaching an impressive 28C.
However, the warm weather will begin to turn as we enter into a new month.
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office for Thursday, August 1, from 12am to 12pm.
The Met Office has warned of sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures alongside delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
There is also a slight chance that power cuts and flooding could occur to some homes and businesses.
The official outlook for Thursday, August 1 to Saturday, August 3, reads: “Sunny spells and a risk of thunderstorms on Thursday. Dry and warm on Friday with increasing cloud. Fresher on Saturday after a spell of rain.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.