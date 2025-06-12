Weather: Wakefield to be hotter than PORTUGAL this weekend as temperature soars to 26C

Wakefield will be hotter than the capital of Portugal this weekend, with temperatures soaring to highs of 26C.

Today (Thursday), will see highs of 25C in the afternoon, with the Met Office warning of a “humid conditions” expected into the night.

This means the district will be hotter than Lisbon.

The capital of Portugal is set to be two degrees cooler, with rain also forecast.

Across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford, the weather will only get hotter as the week ends - despite the risk of “thundery showers”.

On Friday, the temperature will soar to 26C.

The outlook for Friday to Sunday reads: “Sunny spells Friday. Heavy thundery showers possible overnight into Saturday, with further showers likely into the afternoon. Scattered showers Sunday, possibly heavy. Very warm Friday, humid overnight..”

The sunshine will continue into the month, with “dry and fine” weather expected across the district.

The Met Office has shared that the temperature will “likely trend around or above normal” for the time of year.