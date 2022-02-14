Weather warning for Wakefield this week as Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice set to hit

Although Storm Dudley will mainly hit further north on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, Storm Eunice is forecast to bring strong winds to Wakefield on Friday.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, said; “An active jet stream is driving low-pressure systems across the country, both of which are likely to cause some disruption and National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued."

The Met Office has forecast rain for most of the week in Wakefield, with a yellow weather warning in place on Friday with Storm Eunice likely to hit on Friday , bringing a period of very strong winds that could cause 'significant disruption.'

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What to expect

There is a small chance that flying debris will result in a danger to life, with fallen trees, damage to buildings and homes, roofs blown off and power lines brought down

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

Where damaging winds occur, there is a chance that long interruptions to power supplies and other services may occur

Although Storm Dudley will mainly hit further north on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, Storm Eunice is forecast to bring strong winds to Wakefield on Friday.

There is a small chance that roads, bridges and railway lines could close, with long delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights

Storm Dudley

Strong winds will cross western Scotland and Northern Ireland Wednesday evening, pushing eastward to northern England overnight and through Thursday morning. 80-90 mph wind gusts are possible on exposed coasts and hills of Scotland with 60-70 mph possible further inland. Winds are expected to ease through Thursday afternoon and evening.

Storm Eunice

The next low pressure system will track across central areas of the UK on Friday.

Further impacts are expected from very strong winds with 60 – 70 mph gusts possible inland, perhaps even stronger in some places, though the strongest winds and worst-affected areas are uncertain at present.