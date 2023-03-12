West Yorkshire's Snowmaggedon: Five ways snow can damage your property

In the aftermath of Thursday’s snow and winds, homeowners are being encouraged to remain vigilant through to next week.

In response, MyJobQuote’s property expert, Thomas Goodman, is issuing a warning to homeowners on the several ways snow can cause damage to a property.

Frozen Pipes

A property expert has issued a warning to homeowners as snow warnings continue.

As water freezes, it expands, which can blow joints in the pipework or break the pipe's structure. When the water then thaws, this can cause leaks.

When the temperatures are this cold, it's important to ensure that your heating system is left to tick over at a reasonable temperature and inspect your pipework regularly to ensure it's in proper working order.

Damage to the roof

A build-up of ice and snow could create a risk of a collapsed roof.

Frozen pipes can cause a huge amount of damage.

A heavy build-up of snow could also pose a safety risk to pedestrians below or other structures and vehicles if the snow was to suddenly fall off the roof.

Any creaking or buckling could be a sign that you need to call for professional assistance as soon as possible.

Frozen gutters

Debris and water can freeze in guttering systems, and any water or ice that comes sliding down from your roof can cause ice dams that block thawing water from escaping through your external pipework.

This can then cause the snow and ice to melt and put extra strain and weight on your gutters, causing them to potentially crack or break.

Garden chaos

Snow can cause damage to garden plants in several ways, including flattening foliage, breaking branches, and causing root damage.

Flooding homes

Melting snow can leak into your home through tiny cracks in your foundations.

This can then cause damage to walls as well as flood basements.

Substantial amounts of melting snow could also damage foundations, which can then impact the structural integrity of homes.