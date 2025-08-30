They are the heroes of the air turned TV stars and now hit show Yorkshire Air 999 has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Filmed partly at the Wakefield HQ and out on location, Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s hit TV series Yorkshire Air 999 has been named among the finalists at this year’s Royal Television Society Yorkshire Awards, a night celebrating more than 20 categories honouring the very best of the region’s television talent.

And it’s not the only top TV show representing Yorkshire as Our Great Yorkshire Life, a documentary television series that explores the diverse lives of people throughout Yorkshire, has been shortlisted too.

Narrated by acclaimed actor David Morrissey, Yorkshire Air 999 is now in its second season, airing on the Really channel and streaming on Discovery+. It has been shortlisted in the High Volume Factual category, alongside Cause of Death, Our Great Yorkshire Life and Bangers & Cash: Restoring Classics.

Produced by Air TV, also in the running for Production Company of the Year, Yorkshire Air 999 takes viewers inside one of the UK’s busiest air ambulance charities, Together, these perspectives follow the charity’s pilots, technical crew, paramedics and doctors as they respond to life-threatening emergencies across the region.

It comes as, this year, Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) is proudly celebrating its 25th anniversary of providing lifesaving care across Yorkshire.

Filmed using a combination of body-worn cameras, helicopter-mounted minicams, and a multi-camera set-up in YAA’s operations room at its Nostell air support unit in Wakefield, the series is also brought to life by a dedicated camera operator who joins the crew on missions to capture every moment up close.

Each mission is shown from the moment a 999 call comes in, to the patient handover at hospital, with follow-up interviews offering a moving insight into the lasting impact of YAA’s work.

The show’s cases range from cardiac arrests and road traffic collisions to complex equestrian accidents, sporting injuries and rural rescues, all set against Yorkshire’s dramatic landscapes. Viewers also witness the advanced, often lifesaving, treatments performed by the critical care team, including rapid sequence intubation, thoracostomies, roadside blood transfusions, and advanced airway management.

Yorkshire Air 999 gives viewers a true window into our world. It shows the split-second decisions, the advanced treatments delivered in challenging conditions, and the human stories that stay with us long after the mission ends. The series is filmed with real sensitivity and respect for our patients, and we are incredibly proud to see the work of our crews recognised with this nomination. Dr Stuart Reid, Medical Director at Yorkshire Air Ambulance

The winners of the RTS Yorkshire Awards will be announced on 24 October at Headingley Stadium, with categories ranging from drama and documentary to news, animation, factual entertainment and more. Special awards for Hidden Hero, Outstanding Contribution and Professional Excellence will also be revealed on the night.

Matt Richards, Managing Director at Air TV, said: “It’s a privilege to work alongside Yorkshire Air Ambulance and tell the stories of the people whose lives they touch. Being shortlisted is a tribute to the skill of our production team and the trust YAA has placed in us to show their work with honesty and authenticity.”

YAA facts

YAA operates a fleet of three state-of-the-art Airbus H145 helicopters, YAAA, G-YAIR, and G-YORX, forming part of a rotational system that will ensure the charity remains operationally resilient.

The service is operational 7 days a week, 365 days a year, ensuring rapid response to emergencies across the region.

Trauma patients are transferred to the nearest major trauma centre at speeds of up to 160 mph.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance paramedics and doctors are seconded from Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, ensuring expert care on every mission.

As an independent charity, Yorkshire Air Ambulance relies on volunteers and their fundraising efforts to continue its lifesaving work.

90% of Yorkshire’s population lives within a 20-minute flying time from one of YAA’s two airbases, located at Nostell Air Support Unit (ASU) in Wakefield and Topcliffe ASU in Thirsk.