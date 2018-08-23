YOU and YOUR views on Wakefield’s ranking in YouGov poll

News that Wakefield has finished fourth from bottom of a list of the UK’s most ‘popular’ cities has lead to many comments and opinions as to why by our readers on our Facebook page.

FULL STORY: Wakefield ranked low on UK’s most ‘popular’ cities list

Wakefield has been ranked 54th out 57 on a YouGov poll, which asked people how much they liked each city in Britain,

With the majority agreeing that our city has gone ‘downhill’ over the years, there are some who still love Wakefield!

National Burger Day: Top 7 places to get a burger in Wakefield

Richard Newby commented: “Get rid of the fountain in the Bull Ring to save money for a start.”

Barry Rayson added: “Nowt new there then it’s a dirty scruffy city now.”

Ann Lockwood said: “Nothing to do with kids like Cass have escape and Leeds have all sorts round there.”

Tom Simon Jankevicius said: “No bowling, no ice skating. No wonder why it’s low on visitors - nothing to do.”

Nicola Levitt said: “It’s a disgrace! 30 years ago it was different again.”

Robert Myers said: “It’s full of chavs and most of the shops have closed down. Horrible place and even worse on weekend nights.”

Mark Mayman added: “It’s OK blaming the council but these places were/are uneconomical. People complain but if they used the facilities it wouldn’t be a problem.”

Fiona Robinson commented: “Bring back the old Wakefield.”

Top eight things to do in Wakefield this bank holiday weekend

But there are quite a few readers who love our city.

Angela Lester commented: “I moved here from London in 2017 and I really like it here. Wakey centre isn’t as pretty as it could be but there are so many lovely things about the wider area such as the numerous parks etc. I love it.”

Debbie Lennon agreed: “I moved to Wakefield in 1999 from Scotland moved away again this year. Got to say, I don’t think it’s a bad place at all. I think it did go a bit downhill but the last five years I think it’s picked its self back up.

“Great motorway links, countryside easily accessible and restuarants and bars have improved from a few years ago. Don’t knock it. A lot worse.”

What do you think?