Become a Slimming World Consultant – the most rewarding role in the world

Being a Slimming World Consultant is a hugely rewarding role.

It’s a role that gives you the unique satisfaction of helping people to live healthier, happier lives. A role that gives you the chance as a self-employed franchisee to work flexible hours to suit you and your lifestyle. A role in which you’re fully supported to build a successful business.

If you’re a past or present Slimming World member and you’re close to or at your target, we’d love to hear from you. You’ll have already fallen in love with Food Optimising, our healthy way of eating, and have been motivated to get more active through our activity programme, Body Magic. Above all, you’ll be passionate about sharing with others the inspiration, care and empowering support you discovered in your Slimming World group – plus, you’ll be backed by the expert knowledge you’ll receive from our in-depth training.

This special role needs special people. We’re not looking for any particular qualifications – we’re looking for people who understand and empathise with those who struggle with their weight. People who are instinctively warm, caring and kind, with a sense of fun; who are open-minded and willing to learn how best to help others achieve their weight loss dreams; who have a real passion and drive to share the life-changing benefits of losing weight; and who are willing to go the extra mile to help others lead a healthier and happier life. If this sounds like you, we’re offering all the training and support you need to run your very own successful Slimming World business, and to provide the exceptional service that our members deserve.

Love What You Do!

If you're interested in finding out more about the amazing and rewarding role of a Slimming World Consultant, come along to our next Information Event at 4:30pm on Sunday 1st December at the Holiday Inn, junction 40 - M1, Wakefield to find out more - no committment. It could be the 2 hours that change your life forever! You’re more than welcome to bring a partner or friend along.

For more information, get in touch with Andrew Crosby-Bromley, Consultant and Team Developer for Slimming World on 07596407430.