Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life will return to Wakefield in June.

The charity is offering a range of events, including a “mud-splattered” obstacle course and races of varying lengths.

The events will take place at Thornes Park on June 14, and a 30 per cent discount can be applied to race entries if submitted before April 6 using a discount code.

Choices include the Pretty Muddy 5k obstacle course, the Pretty Muddy Kids course – for children between the ages of six and 12 – as well as 3k, 5k and 10k races.

Entries are open for Cancer Research UK's Race for Life events in Wakefield this June. Photo: Cancer Research UK

Annabel Underwood, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Wakefield, said: “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for.

“Sadly nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime but all of us can support the research that will beat it.

“We’re proud that Race for Life has had such a positive impact.

“Every pound raised supports our life-saving work, which has helped double cancer survival in the UK over the last 50 years.

“We’d love for as many people as possible across Wakefield and Yorkshire to join us at Race for Life.

“There is an event for everyone and we mean everyone.

“Our events are strictly non-competitive which means everyone can have a go and love every minute.

“There’s no pressure to finish in a certain time, just give it what you can. Lace up and join in. Spring is an ideal time to commit to getting more active as the days get a little warmer.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”

The event will be held in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group.

Andy Curran, Chief Executive of Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue as headline sponsor for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, with the opportunity to encourage participation across the country.

“By working to raise funds for life-saving research, we can move towards a future where people live longer and better lives, free from the fear of cancer.”