Castleford road incident: Investigations ongoing into road traffic collision which left man with serious injuries

By Catherine Gannon
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 10:33 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 10:33 BST
Investigations are ongoing into a road traffic collision in Castleford, West Yorkshire Police has said.

Police were called to a report of the road traffic collision on Fryston Road shortly after 3pm on Monday, June 30.

The collision involved a car and a motorcycle, with the car failing to stop at the scene.

The man believed to have been riding the motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigations into the collision remain ongoing.

Related topics:InvestigationsCastlefordWest Yorkshire PolicePolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice