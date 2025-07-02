Castleford road incident: Investigations ongoing into road traffic collision which left man with serious injuries

Investigations are ongoing into a road traffic collision in Castleford, West Yorkshire Police has said.

Police were called to a report of the road traffic collision on Fryston Road shortly after 3pm on Monday, June 30.

The collision involved a car and a motorcycle, with the car failing to stop at the scene.

The man believed to have been riding the motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigations into the collision remain ongoing.