Pontefract Post Office branch to move into former Nevisons Leap pub

By Catherine Gannon
Published 15th Jun 2025, 11:30 BST
A Post Office branch in Pontefract has confirmed it will move into a former pub in July.

The Holmfield Lane Post Office will close on Saturday, July 19, and will reopen as Ferrybridge Road Post Office on Tuesday, July 29.

In the interim, alternative branches include Ladybalk Post Office on Ladybalk Lane, and Willow Park Post Office at 98, Baghill Lane.

The new Ferrybridge Road branch will be located at the former Nevisons Leap pub, which will become a convenience store selling cards, stationery, confectionery and household goods.

Holmfield Lane Post Office will move into the former Nevisons Leap pub on Ferrybrige Road. Picture: Googleplaceholder image
Holmfield Lane Post Office will move into the former Nevisons Leap pub on Ferrybrige Road. Picture: Google

The new branch will offer the same Post Office services and products, which will be available at the retail counter in the new store.

A 20-space car park will also be available at the new branch, with two disabled parking bays.

The Holmfield Lane Post Office is located at 33, Orchard Head Lane, and will close at 5pm on Saturday, July 19.

