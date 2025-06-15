Pontefract Post Office branch to move into former Nevisons Leap pub
The Holmfield Lane Post Office will close on Saturday, July 19, and will reopen as Ferrybridge Road Post Office on Tuesday, July 29.
In the interim, alternative branches include Ladybalk Post Office on Ladybalk Lane, and Willow Park Post Office at 98, Baghill Lane.
The new Ferrybridge Road branch will be located at the former Nevisons Leap pub, which will become a convenience store selling cards, stationery, confectionery and household goods.
The new branch will offer the same Post Office services and products, which will be available at the retail counter in the new store.
A 20-space car park will also be available at the new branch, with two disabled parking bays.
The Holmfield Lane Post Office is located at 33, Orchard Head Lane, and will close at 5pm on Saturday, July 19.