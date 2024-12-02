One week left to enter a special £1m Omaze bonus Christmas prize draw

Cash prizes are on offer alongside a £4 million house

If you’re quick, there are more chances to win a life-changing prize than ever before thanks to an Omaze Christmas offer

There are now less than seven days to enter Omaze's bonus Christmas prize giveaway.

The prize draw firm is giving away a £4 million lakeside dream house on the shores of Coniston Water, and it's the most lavish and expensive house yet - but that's not the only prize up for grabs.

Anyone buying an "early bird" ticket, entering to win the £4 million pad before Sunday, December 8 will be entered into a separate draw for a bonus set of prize draws.

This extra Christmas prize pot is worth £1 million, and it includes five prizes, with the top prize of £500,000.

Prize two is £250,000, prizes three and four are £100,000, and prize five is £50,000.

Fifteen entries into the draw costs £10 onwards, although single postal entries can be made free of charge.

The more entries you buy, the more chance you have of winning a prize, and there are also subscription offers available unlocking the chance of even more cash prizes.

The Lake District house draw closes on Boxing Day, and Omaze has promised to donate at least £1 million to Age UK, its charity partner for the draw.

The four-bedroomed, fully-furnished house sits on the shore of Coniston Water and features its own spa with a sauna, treatment room, gym and hot tub.

The house has been valued at £4 million, and Omaze will give the lucky winner £250,000 in cash to help them settle in.

The stamp duty and conveyancing will all be paid, and the winner will have the chance to either keep the house, sell it and become an instant multi-millionaire, or to rent it out for an expected income of up to £5,000 per month.

To find out more about the draw, the special Christmas cash prize, or any of Omaze's other offers, click here.