Discounts on Shokz open ear headphones loved by runners and swimmers have gone live for Black Friday with deals starting from as low as £55. Tantalising offers span Shokz’ OpenRun and OpenSwim Pro to OpenFit, OpenMove and the other Air and Pro ranges.

Shokz has soared in popularity as its earphones are endorsed by marathon runners Eliud Kipchoge, Eilish McColgan and Tom Evans and it’s promoted as “the most popular sports headphone brand”. With up to 32% off, prices have been slashed on its Shokz website and Shokz store on Amazon.

Known for fitting securely around the ears using bone conducting technology, Shokz are a favourite for being wobble-free, especially when walking, running or swimming. You can read a review we did on Shokz OpenFit here.

Shokz OpenFit Air earphones with an exclusive ear hook style have 20% off, down from £119 to now £95 here. They are fast-charging and waterproof for when doing outdoor workouts.

The Shokz OpenFit have 30% off but are slightly more expensive, now £125 instead of £179 here.

The Shokz OpenFit Air bone conducting ear buds we reviewed | National World

The cheapest deal to bag is for Shokz OpenMove for £55 instead of £79.95. They come in a range of colours from black and blue to white and pink.

Shokz OpenRun offer the biggest saving of 32%. They are now £89 instead of £129.95 and listed as an Amazon Choice Deal here. Resting in front of the ears, the open-ear design provides quality sound but also allows users to be aware of their surroundings from traffic to dog walkers.

There’s also the OpenRun Pro with 32% off. The price has dropped from £159.95 to £109 here.

These Pro headphones are the next step up from OpenRun with an enhanced bass, 10-hour battery life and able to quick-charge.

Shokz Open Swim Pro headphones | Shokz

They have a durable IP68 waterproof rating allowing the earphones to be confidently submerged under water up to two metres deep and for two hours.

Shokz Black Friday deals are for a limited time only running through this week.