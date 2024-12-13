This £20 personalised small-batch craft gin bottle might be the perfect Christmas present
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Craft gin has been incredibly popular in recent years, and the sheer variety of flavour combinations that have emerged has been astounding.
It's also been fascinating to see the dizzying array of bottle styles that have been created, by artisan distillers who are hoping their tipple will stand out on the shelves.
As pricey as it can be, a really nice, unusual bottle of gin is a perfect gift, then, but what if you could buy a bottle that pretty much nobody else has?
Imagine your loved one unwrapping a bottle that quite literally has their name on it. It's been made possible thanks to a clever promotion by Caorunn, a Scottish gin distillery based in the heart of the whisky mecca, Speyside.
Their selection of small-batch gins ranges from conventional London Dry concoctions, to cask-aged masterpieces with delicious infusions and alluring aromatics.
Caorunn's London Dry is made with five locally-foraged botanicals, and only in small batches, so it's a genuine craft gin - but a 70cl bottle costs just £30, which is a really good price.
Order the bottle from Amazon for £20.40
When it arrives, take off the label on the neck and scan the QR code
Fill in the online form and add your personalised message
Wait for the new label to arrive in the post, and stick it to the bottle
But there's currently a promotion offering free personalisation, by just ordering a bottle off their website and filling in the details.
However, the deal we've spotted on Amazon makes this even cheaper. Thanks to a limited-time deal, for just £20.40, you can order a bottle, scan a barcode attached to the bottle, and a new personalised label will arrive in the post.
It saves not only almost £10 off the price of the bottle, but you don't have to pay Carounn's £6 shipping fee. Because the delivery is free from Amazon.
Obviously, you'll need to be quick ordering this, because you'll have to allow time for the bottle to arrive, and then time for the personalised label to arrive, if you want it sorted in time for Christmas.
We also don't know how long the deal will be live for, because it is a remarkable discount.