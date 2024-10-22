Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Teenage Castleford amateur boxer Billy Turgoose is celebrating becoming a second time Yorkshire champion in his weight class following his victory at the recent regional development championships.

Billy’s impressive displays at local level will now spring him onto the national stage and he is looking forward to going as far as he can in the national championships for which he has qualified, writes James Bovington.

He is already through to the quarter-finals of the England National Youth Development Championships at the 57-60kg weight section after a victory over a good opponent in Chester.

On his performances in the Yorkshire rounds, Billy, who turns 17 in November, said: “It all went really well.

Yorkshire boxing champion Billy Turgoose with his training team.

"I love boxing, it keeps me fit and healthy and something to focus on.

"During championships I’m training up to five times a week.

"I’m now proud to have become a two times champion.”

The Castleford College joinery student who attended Carleton High lives with his parents and younger brother and now trains at Highfields Boxing Club.

Billy first attended a junior boxing fitness class in Featherstone at FK Boxing aged 13.

He enjoyed it and eventually moved to his present club two years ago to make further progress in the amateurs and is keen to thank his three coaches at the club for all their investment in him.

Billy’s parents are enthusiastic about his choice of sport believing that boxing has helped him become self-confident, develop into a unique individual and made him a grounded, ambitious young man.

Sentiments echoed by club coach John Loosemore who stated: “Billy is a talented and hard working person.

"He has a great sense of humour and he’s a perfect role model for the younger boxers.

"We believe Billy could go right to the very top in the sport and are training him to that end.”

While boxing takes up much of his time, he enjoys riding his motorbike and playing on his Xbox in downtime. He also enjoys working on the farm and training and working the family’s dogs.

Billy is clear that his ambition is to win ‘Golden Gloves’ and go as far as he can in the sport. To do so like all elite athletes he needs further sponsorship.

He added: "I appreciate the generosity of David Hopkinson of Hopkinson’s Plants (https://hopkinsonplantsales.com/) who sponsors me, but would welcome more sponsors to help me progress and deal with the costs involved.”

Individuals or companies interested in sponsoring Billy can contact Katie Turgoose on Facebook or at [email protected]