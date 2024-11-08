Wakefield heavyweight Nathan Hutchinson is celebrating a quick victory in his recent bout on Roy Bradley’s WF Promotions boxing show at Barnsley Metrodome, writes James Bovington.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a short night for the fighter from the Eastmoor area and he said: “I didn’t intend for it to take just 56 seconds and I hope that my supporters didn’t feel short changed.”

Former Cathedral Academy student Hutchinson has been training as a boxer since he was 10, but has only recently put that to good use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explained: “It was only last year aged 26 that I found the confidence finally to step into the ring after years of self-doubt often talking myself out of what I’d been training hard to do.

Nathan Hutchinson in action in his second fight. Picture: Julian Hudson

"Nevertheless, I won my debut bout and now a year later a second decisive win.

"Boxing has always been my big passion and enabled me to distance myself from potential involvement in criminality. I’ve developed the willpower to accomplish more than my background might suggest through boxing, which has also helped me cope with my father’s serious illness.

"My partner and I are now his carers and this is fitting as he raised four children, including me, single-handedly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There was a last minute change of opponent in Barnsley and I was getting cold feet.

Nathan Hutchinson is looking to make a go of it in boxing after winning his second bout.

"I want to share the note my partner Kourtney put with my gloves to the effect that ‘your mind is the cruellest place for you at present, but you’re courageous enough and we’re proud of how far you've come. Get out there and show everyone what you can do as we’re all wishing you on.’

"How proud I made them with that knockout after just 56 seconds. It’s been a challenging 12 months from losing my job to starting a gardening business but in the ring, I showed that I’m fitter, faster and fiercer than ever. Boxing is what’s saved me.”

Hutchinson added: ”Seeing my dad deteriorating last year depressed me but made me equally determined to have my first bout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Getting a match proved hard until I got an opponent with just two weeks to spare. The crowd was wild in its support and I couldn’t wait to get back in.

"I was inspired by my ring walk song ‘Sweet Caroline’, which has meaning in our family and by my grandparents’ names being emblazoned on my fight shorts. This is why the sport is as much about mental as physical agility.”

Ric Bennett, of Trinity Boxing Club, praised Hutchinson for his positive approach.

He said: “It’s an absolute pleasure to train Nathan. He lights the room up as he walks in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He worked so hard for his recent fight and motivated the people around him to achieve their potential.

"The only thing that can stop Nathan going far in boxing is Nathan.”

Hutchinson hopes for a third bout in March and his longer-term ambition is to box as a professional.

"I want to improve my skills and welcome the generosity of sponsors who make this possible with particular thanks to Hermione Brown from the Green Frog barbers, Immy from Team Phenom Academy, Sam Clark from Clark Surfacing and Lewis and Felix from L&F Repairs & Valeting.”

Potential new sponsors can contact him on Facebook at Nathan Hutchinson or via e-mail [email protected]