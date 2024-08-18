Former world boxing champ turned TV personality Tony Bellew on his way to Pontefract for MND event
The dinner will take place on Friday, September 6 at the King’s Croft Hotel.
Former world cruiserweight champion boxer turned TV personality and film actor Tony Bellew is the guest speaker in an event in aid of MND.
He will also be available for pictures with fans from 5-7pm before a four-course meal, Tony’s presentation from 9pm, an auction and raffle then a question and answer session with the boxing personality.
Lindsey Burrow will be there and 100 per cent of the profits will be passed on for Lindsey to distribute to where she sees fit.
The event has been sponsored by Company Coaches and the aim is to raise £20,000 on the night, which organisers believe is achievable if the event is a ticket sell-out.
For ticket details, email [email protected] or ring 01977 600550.