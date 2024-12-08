Hemsworth fighter Dom Williams finds solace in amateur MMA

​Hemsworth’s Dom Williams wants to encourage others to sign up for an amateur MMA bout after crediting the sport with helping him get depression and anxiety under control.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old believes competing in one-to-one combat has been a great help in getting his life in order, writes James Bovington.

He said: “‘Fight days bring a storm of emotions. Intense nervousness and anxious energy as I approach the cage. But when I step into the cage hear the door lock it’s incredible how all doubts and fears vanish. I’m focused and calm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The training itself is no easy ride. The fights are intense and brutal, and fighters rarely emerge unscathed. But there’s joy in the struggle.

Hemsworth MMA fighter Dom Williams. Picture: Ultra MMA

"The harder I push, the more I grow not just as a fighter, but as a person as my opponent and I offer ourselves willingly to show what we are made of and prove to ourselves how courageous we can be.”

Williams lives with his fiancée and his ‘gorgeous’ son aged two.

"I’ll never fully come to terms with losing my mother when I was just 10. I’ve struggled for years with the scar it left,” he continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Training and competing helps me channel negative emotions into something constructive. It’s an outlet, a way to face pain head-on and come out stronger.

"I got the win in my first fight a year ago against a kickboxing champion. Unfortunately, I lost the next two matches, but each experience taught me valuable lessons about perseverance, resilience and determination.

"I’ve made incredible progress physically and mentally and am fitter than ever. I’m now having private MMA coaching with a view eventually to fighting as a professional.”

Former professional MMA fighter Karsten Lenjoint refereed Williams’s last bout held in Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “My job is to look after these novice, inexperienced fighters. There’s no hitting to the head when on the canvas and head kicks are prohibited so when the fighters are standing it’s just punches to the face like in a boxing match.

"But for the competitors the show is an exhilarating experience as they’re treated like a rock star and the crowd goes crazy encouraging them on. Absolutely unforgettable.”

Williams added: “I chose to fundraise for Cancer Research UK as I lost both my mother and grandmother to cancer. Losing them left me in an incredibly difficult place.

"I honour their memory by taking part in these excellently run events which have also allowed me to share incredible moments with new friends as we pushed ourselves further than any of us thought possible. We motivate each other every step of the way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bad Company, run by Richard and Lisa Smith, organise MMA and white collar boxing events on behalf of Ultra and anyone interested in competing in 2025 should contact Bad Company on Facebook, visit https://www.ultra-mma.co.uk/sign-up/ or ring 07885 270267.

“Don’t hesitate,” urged Williams. “Ultra MMA has improved my life immeasurably. I hope many others find the needed strength to reap the benefits from training and competing.’