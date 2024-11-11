Castleford fighter Anthony Holmes back with a bang at BKFC 68 in Newcastle

​Castleford fighter Anthony Holmes is looking for another title shot after returning to winning ways in knockout style when he took on Chad “Bad News” Wasserman at BKFC 68 in Newcastle.

Former champion ​Holmes had suffered defeats in his previous two bare knuckle fights, but was back to his best with a stunning display against his South African opponent.

"The Yorkshire Gladiator" earned his fifth BKFC victory in style with a one-punch knockout over Wasserman in a light-heavyweight contest.

It was a spectacular finish to turn Holmes’ career back round and showed the 39-year-old has lost none of his punching power as he caught his opponent from Johannesburg flush with a left hand to end his night early.

The stoppage came after one minute, 33 seconds of round two and took Holmes to a record of 5-2-1 in his BKFC career.

Wasserman had won and lost one of his first two fights in the BKFC Squared Circle, but although he had a little success while the fight lasted he was counted out this time.

The victory and spectacular nature of it has springboarded the Castleford man back into the upper ranks of the sport and he is hoping it will lead to a big 2025 when he hopes to be fighting for for titles.

Holmes began his combat sports career in amateur MMA where he won his first three fights before switching to bareknuckle boxing.

He made a fantastic start in the sport and was undefeated and a multi title winner until he faced Danny Christie at BKFC 40 last year where he headlined a big event in Leeds and lost his British light-heavyweight title.

It was back to back defeats in 2023 when Holmes was retired by his corner at the end of the fourth round against Bart Krol at BKFC 55, again in Leeds.

But he vowed to be back and has remained focused and a regular in the gym while also helping several other local fighters from the Castleford area on the way up the ladder.

“I warmed up into it,” he said after the fight. "He cut me when I didn’t expect it, but I caught him with a shot I’ve been working on.

"I’m already thinking what’s next. Place and date please time waits for no man.

"Feeling blessed with the team and support around me. Want to thank everyone who come supported me or tuned in and still believed in this old dog, most of all Team Valor, led by Neil Wain, true inspiration, not just a coach but how to conduct yourself, and thank you Gaz Watkinson for joining the team and cornering me.”