Lightwaves charity boxing event raises funds to help sick children

​Wakefield boxing promoter Nathan Dixon and his wife Jenna staged a successful charity boxing event at Lightwaves themed as ‘Mission to Remission’.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was organised to raise funds for youngster Reggie, from Wakefield, who is battling a serious illness, writes James Bovington.

“This was our second show and we wanted to use the event to raise funds for a local person undergoing serious health problems to show the boxing community coming together to offer practical help,” explained Nathan, 34.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We decided to assist Reggie and his family. We sold over 350 tickets and raised about £1,250 for him after costs.”

Reece Booth and his son Reggie at the end of his fight on the Lightwaves charity boxing show. Picture: Nathan Dixon and Kieran Bartlett Photography

Reggie was diagnosed with a brain tumour aged four and although this was partially removed intensive proton radiotherapy treatment has continued with Reggie having to wear a special mask and have induced sleep during these sessions.

This could continue for some months and the family have had to move to Manchester for the duration of treatment. all of which has had an unsettling effect on Reggie’s older brother who has nevertheless been ‘amazing, no one could ask for a better big brother to help through this journey.’

Dixon’s first show last August had raised funds for the treatment of a local boy called Saxon who passed away before the show went ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were then approached by Reggie’s aunt and uncle requesting a show. We were happy to oblige.

Boxer Tom Firth who won the fight of the night on Nathan Dixon's charity boxing show. Picture: Nathan Dixon and Kieran Bartlett Photography

"We’ve two more planned, including one for Candlelighters and the money raised for Saxon was donated to a different children’s charity.”

Twenty-eight-year-old Dewsbury bricklayer Reece Booth boxed on the show with his brother Lee Doran, 22.

He said: "This was our first boxing event. I got involved because my own baby son Ronnie Reece Booth died in April this year aged just 18 days and Lee and I are determined to help others whose children are facing serious illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s been devastating this year, but doing the boxing training and then getting in the ring was therapeutic.

"I’m proud of myself as it took some courage and hopefully, I’ve made my family proud.

"In time I’ll talk about Ronnie and what we’ve done to remember him with his twin Reggie.

"I’ve also completed other charity events including mountain climbs, a boat race and a sponsored cycle from Leeds to Liverpool.

"I’ve a sky dive planned and hope to box again in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m not saying all this has eased the pain. but the boxing in particular helps with focus and keeping good mental health.”

Booth and Doran were one team in a four-man contest in which they defeated brothers Jason and Adam Gallagher.

"This was a highly impressive, entertaining bout,” said Dixon, “A few minutes of pure madness and absolute courage which the audience loved but which was tightly refereed to ensure the safety of the boxers.

"I want to congratulate all the boxers, especially the first timers including Ben Power and Wilson Martin and particularly Barnsley’s Ewan Wright who beat a lad who’d had over a hundred bouts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middlestown boxer Tom Firth beat Bradford’s Anayet Khan in a bout sponsored by sportswear firm Off Streets On Sports.

Firth, who turns 18 next March, has established himself as a tough fighter on the unlicensed scene, stating: “I’m always up for a challenge. This fight was a bit of a brawl with an older opponent.

"I’ve been training for twelve years and look forward to putting Middlestown on the map when I become hopefully a champion professional boxer.

"I enjoyed the bout on the Lightwaves show and especially because it showed us boxers coming together to help someone in need in our local area.

"That said I was delighted to get the win and for our bout to be judged as fight of the night.”