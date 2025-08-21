Pontefract boxer Matty Bolton ready for biggest fight of career

Boxer Matty Bolton is preparing for a big title fight.

Pontefract boxer Matty Bolton is eagerly anticipating the biggest moment of his boxing career so far when on September 6 he steps into the ring at Wakefield’s Unity Hall to fight Portsmouth’s Brandon Owens for the 70kg British title on the DKM promotions show themed as Ridings Rumble.

"I’ve earned this opportunity through years of hard work, picking up wins and constantly raising the level of competition,” said Bolton, 30, writes James Bovington.

“Every fight’s been a step toward this moment and now it’s on a prestigious promotion like DKM, who’ve just signed ex-Olympic gold medallist James DeGale.

"I know what’s at stake and I plan to show that this is where I belong.”

Bolton has had some recent setbacks with an injury keeping him out of action for a frustratingly long time in 2024.

"I refused to let it break my momentum. I stayed in the gym and improved my skills. I got a win in April.

"I’ve been developing my technique, sharpening my power and building my endurance. Every fight is about raising my game.

"This is my seventh contest. I’ve won four, with a loss and a draw. Winning in Wakefield would be career-enhancing putting me in line for bigger titles, higher-profile fights, more sponsors, and the chance to compete internationally.”

Father of a daughter aged five who will accompany him as he walks to the ring at Unity Hall and who he describes as his “inspiration”, Bolton is originally from Leeds but moved to Castleford aged 12 and attended Castleford High.

He balances boxing with running his own business repairing kitchen appliances, subcontracting for Hisense.

"It pays the bills, but the long-term goal is for boxing to be my full-time living,” he said.

Bolton’s earliest boxing idol was Ricky Hatton, but now it is Oleksandr Usyk and Vasiliy Lomachenko.

He added: “I also love seeing friends in the pro scene do well. Everyone I admire has something unique which I sometimes incorporate into my own style.

"My preparations for September 6th have been intense training almost full-time at A- Side Boxing Gym with coach Joe McLaughlin and friend Johnny Graham serving as my mentor.

"I don’t know much about my opponent. I always keep it respectful to anyone who steps in there. Once that bell rings we’ll see what each of us is about. I hope he’s prepared well, because I’ve a habit of putting opponents down in the first round. If I land clean, it’s quite likely.

Bolton is backed by a growing list of loyal sponsors, Team Phenom Academy, The Mac Stores, Rockello and Elude Activewear whose names he will carry into the ring.

Elite athletes always welcome extra sponsorship and those interested can contact Matty him by e-mail at [email protected] or Instagram @mattybolton1