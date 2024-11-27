Wakefield boxer Dom Hunt ready to put on a good performance in Commonwealth and English title eliminator

​​Boxing is a sport in which it is easy to be a victim of circumstance.

Plenty can happen in the build-up to a fight, with preparation needing such a level of control that even the slightest inconvenience has the ability to derail, writes Tom Coates.

Wakefield’s Dom Hunt, therefore, has been pleased to see everything fall into place as he prepares for a Commonwealth and English title eliminator against Wigan’s James Moorcroft on Saturday.

“There’s absolutely no excuses moving forward,” he said. “I’m going to be the best version I’ll ever be on the 30th. It’s just down to me to deliver now. Everything has lined up perfectly for me to put on a really good performance.”

Wakefield's Dom Hunt with his trainer Junior Witter. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

It has been a busy year for Hunt, who has already stepped into the ring for four bouts. Three wins and a career-first defeat have taught him plenty – including his ideal weight class.

The 33-year-old has made the step up to the super-welterweight division and has found a level of comfort and strength at his new weight.

“I was absolutely dead on the scales,” he said. “I was trying to make welterweight for too long. The problem is, my stubbornness is probably one of my biggest weaknesses. It took people around me to say ‘you can’t make this weight anymore’.

“Since I’ve done it, I’m performing miles better in the gym. I’m doing everything better, I’m making weight easily, I’m so much stronger and have more energy.”

Hunt and Moorcroft have been on each other’s radars for years, but it is a match that has never been made for various reasons.

Wakefield’s ‘Hurricane’ will be stepping into enemy territory as he crosses the Pennines to fight in Bolton, but is not one to duck a challenge.

“I’ve always been the kind of fighter happy to take any challenge, any risk,” he said. “I’ll fight anybody. Sometimes it pays off, sometimes it doesn’t.

“I’ve never been scared of taking challenges and not every 50/50 fight is going to go your way. I’ve been very lucky that I’ve beaten some top, top lads.

“When you lose a fight, you learn from it and you go again. I’m very lucky that my manager, Stefy (Bull), has got me a big opportunity in a Commonwealth title eliminator. I’m in with a good lad, but if I get the job done, which I believe I will, I’ll be with the top dogs ready to get a shot.”

Boxers are programmed to talk up their fights for the sake of marketing, but Hunt and Moorcroft do appear incredibly well-matched. Neither are newcomers on the scene, but both hold ambitions of pushing on and avoiding the dreaded journeyman territory.

“I really respect him,” said Hunt. “I think he’s a good bloke, first and foremost - until he starts trying to punch me, then I won’t like him. He’s a good bloke and a good boxer. He does everything right, he’s strong, he’ll bring the fight to me. I know he’s going to be a really tough fight but I believe it’s my time now to really kick on and win some big titles.

“In boxing, it’s so up and down. You’re one fight away from your world crumbling but you’re also one win away from getting a huge, life-changing opportunity. My mentality is that the vision is the same. Keep grinding.

“I work too hard and dedicate too much time and effort to not get something out of this. I suppose if you go in the ring and leave every ounce out in the ring, there’s nothing more you can do. Fate will decide if I’m good enough - but I’ll leave everything I’ve got in the ring.”