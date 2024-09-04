Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Wakefield boxing promoter Roy Bradley was delighted to welcome upwards of 500 spectators and supporters to his summer show held at Project House, in Armley.

Boxers from across the region took part in 12 closely fought bouts with the highlight provided by Krzysztof Urbanski, of Yorkshire Gladiators, who won the promotion’s middleweight title belt in an uplifting fearless display against Callum Abbott.

“I was delighted to get a stoppage win in the fifth round,’ said Urbanski.

“It was intense. I’d trained like I always do multiple times a week and lots of running. In the end I proved that I was the tougher mentally and physically, which is what the sport is about. But Callum was courageous.”

Krzysztof Urbanski won the middleweight belt at Roy Bradley's WF Promotions show in Armley.

Twenty-four-year-old fluent Polish speaker Urbanski works night shifts in a Castleford warehouse and came to boxing as a young adult.

"You’d find me in the skate part when I was younger and then I joined Gladiators as a young adult.

"It’s a great community and I’ve developed some strong bonds of friendship there over the past couple of years. Boxing is about grit, courage and absolute consistency.

"I’m not sure what my fighting future holds. I have a couple more bouts this year and then next year perhaps look at joining the professional ranks, but what I’m keen to do at some point is to get into bare knuckle boxing. That’s my destiny, I’m sure.

"Perhaps also be a role model for kids. Show what can be achieved. I’m grateful to Roy and WF Promotions for the opportunities offered to showcase my boxing skills.”

Bouts are scored as is traditional by three judges sitting on three sides of the ring and Leeds boxer Sarah Holdsworth judged on the Leeds show.

She said: “WF Promotions is one of my favourites on the circuit as you can always count on there being an excellent atmosphere with top quality boxers, some of whom will go on to professional careers.

"WF never disappoints as the promoter goes out of his way to attract quality.

"The ringside medical team are quick to ensure that all boxers are monitored and looked after throughout the evening and the regular referee Joe Ford has the fighters’ safety as his top priority. I’m already looking forward to the next show on October 26.”

Harry Bray won the cruiserweight title and Archie Jones the super welterweight.

Nineteen-year-old apprentice electrician Jones said: “I was delighted to get the stoppage and fair play to Kai who put me through my paces.

It was a hard fight, bit of a bloodbath truth be told, but I got the win.

"Shows like WF Promotions give us boxers chance to fight regularly and have helped me build my record with nine victories now in 10 semi-professional bouts. I’m aiming to become a fully professional boxer by the time I’m 21.”

Teenage boxers Jayden Linacre and Tommy Palmer were ecstatic at winning their debut fights, both taken on just two weeks’ notice.

Paul Paszek, head coach at Fight Team Boxing, commended Jayden,15, and Tommy,14, for their courage, commitment and enthusiasm.

He explained: “Neither boy has boxed for that long, but both were ready for their first match having trained regularly for up to eight hours a week and progressing to the junior fight team.

"Both boys boxed to instruction and remained calm and composed throughout and we’re all grateful to WF Promotions for the opportunity.”

Promoter Bradley was pleased with his first Leeds show.

"The noise from the crowd showed how much people were enjoying the quality performances from the boxers,” he commented.

"They did everyone proud. The most entertaining card we’ve had.

"I hope even more Wakefield people will join us as their local promotion at Barnsley Metrodome on October 26, after which I’ve an exciting new venture to announce.”