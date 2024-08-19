Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Kickboxer Jordan Stones is a man with a mission as he aims eventually to attend and hopefully win world championship events (writes James Bovington).

​”I’m an exciting fighter to support because mine are never boring fights,” explained Stones.

"I always give it my all and put on a good show that’s entertaining as I demonstrate the skills and agility that’s needed to defeat my opponent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There’s no better feeling than proving what I’m made of, showing courage in combat and letting people see that I’m both physically and mentally tough.”

Hemsworth kickboxer Jordan Stones. Photo courtesy of Valhalla Promotions

Twenty-one-year-old Stones lives with his mother and brother in Hemsworth and works as a roofer.

However, the former student of Hemsworth Arts and Community College will most often be found at his local gym, Vanquish Kickboxing, run by Gav Pearson, and where Stones has trained for two years.

"I was six when my dad got me into the sport as a hobby.

"I lost a fight with Combat League but have won my two recent amateur kickboxing bouts. I won the WMO area title and successfully defended it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I love training after a long day. It brings physical but also mental benefits and clears your headspace.

"I’ve become good friends with everyone inside the gym and have introduced other friends to training. Doing this sport feels natural and makes me feel better about myself. It can help others too.”

Coach Pearson is enthusiastic about Jordan’s potential.

He said: “We’ve seen Jordan’s journey through the world of combat sports. Jordan is the definition of a fighter, strong willed, dedicated to intensive training with a hunger to progress.

"He aims to turn professional in 2025. We’re proud that he has chosen us to help him in his journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stones currently has one sponsor, his employer Cannon Roofing Services.

He added: "Their help is much appreciated. Individuals or companies interested in sponsoring me can get in touch via Facebook Jordan Stones or e-mail [email protected]”

Anyone interested in training at Vanquish can contact Gav Pearson on 07920 065496. The club is located at Unit 4 Mercury House in Grove Lane Hemsworth, WF9 4BB. There are classes Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 5pm available for all abilities from five years upwards.