Wakefield's newest professional boxer Keanan Holford enjoys debut victory
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Keanan Samuel Holford made a successful entry to the paid ranks on a recent Bradford show organised by promoter Darren Burley, writes James Bovington.
He did not drop a single point in his four rounds as he beat veteran Sheffield boxer Paul Scaife to make a highly successful debut.
“It was an amazing moment for me,” said a delighted Holford.
"I boxed the perfect fight for a debut and showed every aspect of my game.
"But there’s much more that I hope to be able to bring to the ring as I progress and take on greater challenges.”
Twenty-year-old welterweight Holford is Wakefield born and bred and lives with his mother and stepfather, three siblings and his girlfriend.
The former City Fields student explained how he got into boxing:
“I started my boxing career quite late at 15 mainly to see my dad more often. I quickly fell in love with boxing.
"My family are all massively supportive. I’ve not got a lengthy amateur background with three wins out of four matches, but I also had a couple of knockout wins on unlicensed shows.
"I’ve signed with Abid Mghrbel who’s himself a former pro boxer. I train at Wakefield Trinity Boxing Club with Abid and Ric Bennett, Ben Bingham and my dad Melvyn Holford Wolstencroft.”
Holford aspires to box like his hero American fighter Roy Jones Jr.
"I love his dedication and boxing style,” he stated.
Like all elite athletes, Holford requires sponsorship to progress.
He added: "My sponsors have been amazing helping me with anything I need, so I would like to thank APH Science, JS Customs, Now Serving, Little Vision Designs, The Swan with Two Necks, Arthur’s Café and WF Promotions.
"Further sponsors can contact me via Wakefield Trinity ABC. Meanwhile I’ll be in the gym working on my craft and waiting patiently for my next bout.
“Ric Bennett at Wakefield Trinity ABC is best contact at [email protected] or the club via Faceboook Trinity Boxing Club Wakefield.”