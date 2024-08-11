Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​​Wakefield has a new professional boxer hoping for success in what is a tough, challenging sport environment and he is off to a winning start.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keanan Samuel Holford made a successful entry to the paid ranks on a recent Bradford show organised by promoter Darren Burley, writes James Bovington.

He did not drop a single point in his four rounds as he beat veteran Sheffield boxer Paul Scaife to make a highly successful debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was an amazing moment for me,” said a delighted Holford.

Wakefield's Keanan Holford made a successful professional boxing debut.

"I boxed the perfect fight for a debut and showed every aspect of my game.

"But there’s much more that I hope to be able to bring to the ring as I progress and take on greater challenges.”

Twenty-year-old welterweight Holford is Wakefield born and bred and lives with his mother and stepfather, three siblings and his girlfriend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former City Fields student explained how he got into boxing:

“I started my boxing career quite late at 15 mainly to see my dad more often. I quickly fell in love with boxing.

"My family are all massively supportive. I’ve not got a lengthy amateur background with three wins out of four matches, but I also had a couple of knockout wins on unlicensed shows.

"I’ve signed with Abid Mghrbel who’s himself a former pro boxer. I train at Wakefield Trinity Boxing Club with Abid and Ric Bennett, Ben Bingham and my dad Melvyn Holford Wolstencroft.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holford aspires to box like his hero American fighter Roy Jones Jr.

"I love his dedication and boxing style,” he stated.

Like all elite athletes, Holford requires sponsorship to progress.

He added: "My sponsors have been amazing helping me with anything I need, so I would like to thank APH Science, JS Customs, Now Serving, Little Vision Designs, The Swan with Two Necks, Arthur’s Café and WF Promotions.

"Further sponsors can contact me via Wakefield Trinity ABC. Meanwhile I’ll be in the gym working on my craft and waiting patiently for my next bout.

“Ric Bennett at Wakefield Trinity ABC is best contact at [email protected] or the club via Faceboook Trinity Boxing Club Wakefield.”