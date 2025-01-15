Wakefield Trinity Amateur Boxing Club's tale of perseverance, community spirit and a new beginning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wakefield Trinity Amateur Boxing Club is looking forward to what they will hope will be a bright new beginning after finding new premises that have enabled them to carry on.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite a background of success nine months ago the club faced an uncertain future with the closure of the gym they had always called home.

But now they have opened the doors to a new venue at Unit 14 Millennia Park, Thornes Road and believe they can look forward with confidence again to developing the boxers of the future and maintaining the success they have been enjoying with boxers already fighting out of the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fully refurbished premises have upgraded facilities, which they showed off at a recent open day.

Wakefield Trinity Boxing Club is looking forward to a bright future after their new gym has gone through a big transformation.

“After years of serving the Wakefield community, teaching discipline, and fostering a love for boxing, we found ourselves on the brink of homelessness,” said head coach Ric Bennett.

"Out of the blue and without warning, without a viable alternative, closure seemed inevitable.

"It was a devastating prospect not just for our dedicated members, but for the community that has grown around the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, just as the gloves were about to come off for good, fate took a remarkable turn. We discovered a potential new home – a larger space that could accommodate our growing club.

"But there was a catch: the building was in desperate need of refurbishment. Walls needed painting, plumbing needed fixing and the entire facility required a transformation to make it suitable for a boxing club.

”That’s when the true spirit of Wakefield shone through. Local businesses, residents and supporters rallied around us in ways we could never have imagined.

"The council stepped in with a much-needed grant to kickstart the project. Volunteers offered their time and skills to help with painting, labour and transportation. One kind-hearted local even donated a brand-new kitchen (Mark Hill), transforming a previously unusable space into a communal hub for members and visitors alike.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While every contribution was invaluable, Ric says a special mention must go to David Leonard, of the Mears Building Company.

He explained: “Their generosity, dedication, and expertise were nothing short of extraordinary.

"From structural repairs to detailed finishes, Mears poured their time, energy, and resources into the project all overseen by Will Drayson who was absolutely fabulous.

"What began as an uninhabitable shell has been transformed into a state-of-the-art boxing facility – a space that must be seen to be believed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

”Their support went far beyond the usual call of duty. It wasn’t just about the work they did but the care and passion they showed throughout the process.

"The new gym stands as a testament to what can be achieved when a community and local businesses come together.”

Ric added: "Today, Wakefield Trinity Amateur Boxing Club are thriving in its new home. The challenges we faced have only strengthened our resolve to serve our members and the wider community.

"With modern facilities, increased capacity and a renewed sense of purpose, we’re ready to continue our mission of developing young talent and promoting the values of hard work, respect, and perseverance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This journey has been a reminder that even in the toughest times, hope and unity can prevail.

"To everyone who played a part – whether big or small – we extend our heartfelt gratitude. You’ve not only saved our club but given us a brighter future.

​"So, if you haven’t already, come and visit the new Wakefield Trinity Amateur Boxing Club. Witness the transformation, feel the energy, and join us in celebrating what we’ve achieved together.”