Wakefield's latest boxing star Brandon Pickup aiming high after winning first pro bout

​Wakefield’s Brandon Pickup achieved a long-held ambition to box as a professional when he beat Perry Howe on points on a Barnsley Metrodome show organised by Josh Wale.

It was the start of what the West Yorkshire man hopes will be a big career in his second chosen sport after he initially played rugby league, writes James Bovington.

“I can’t tell you how pleased I am to have joined the pro ranks,” said Pickup.

"Delighted to put on a show and demonstrate skills and techniques I’ve been practising for some time.

Wakefield's new pro boxer Brandon Pickup with his coaching and management team Jimmy First, Joe Yerrall and Latif Mohammed. Picture: Ringwalk Media

"Now I’m looking forward to being a regular on Yorkshire shows and eventually qualify to fight for the cruiserweight title. It’s been a journey.

"Perry’s had 20 bouts and knows how to defend himself. But this was four rounds gaining experience.”

Twenty-six-year-old Pickup hails from Eastmoor and attended Wakefield City Academy after which he played scholarship rugby league for Featherstone Rovers before joining Castleford Tigers as a full-time professional.

"I then got into powerlifting and my weight mushroomed,” he explained.

"I had to lose about ten stone and realised that boxing would keep me fit both physically and mentally.

"I’d boxed as an amateur winning four fights, including becoming ABA schoolboy champion.

"I now train up to three times a day at Brighouse Boxing Club with coach Jimmy First and my manager is Latif Mohammed.

“I love boxing entirely, anything worth having is hard to get, playing professional rugby, losing 10 stone in bodyweight they’re my achievements.

"There’s nothing I dislike in boxing, there’s good days, not so good days. It isn’t just about the competing it’s everything combined; I love it all.

"There are good and less good people in boxing, those who just want to profit from the boxers and others who genuinely look after their team. The sport has helped me understand that this is life.

"Everyone needs to stay true to themselves and just stick with people who prove by their actions that they have your best interests at heart.

" I have a hard time relaxing as I’m always in the gym but it’s important to be balanced.”

Pickup continued: “I enjoy good food and listening to audiobooks, but I avoid alcohol. I’ve learnt to be sociable in environments which are good for me. These are the messages I have for young people and I’m happy to be a role model.”

Coach Jimmy First was “very pleased” with Brandon’s performance.

he said: “He boxed well for someone with more limited experience in the sport and showed maturity by not rushing in. He used a range of punches well.

"There’s still lots to work to do and it’s still very early days but all his team see a lot of potential in Brandon. We’ll be eyeing up title opportunities in the future so everyone should keep eyes peeled.”

Pickup is now looking forward to his next bout on November 23.

"Elite athletes have a shelf life. I give myself 10 years to get in and get out on the way climbing to the very top.

"I’m grateful to my existing sponsors so many thanks to Tanned Wakefield, Ultra Flex (Normanton), Purewater (Leeds), Anaya Indian Restaurant, DC Sports Therapy, Powerbody.co.uk , Vote Boxing and Pickup Performance.

"I’m open to new sponsorship to help me become a champion. Potential sponsors can best contact me on Instagram @pickup__power or on 07538 724725 or contact team @vote boxing.”