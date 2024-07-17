Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Wakefield’s new boxing champion is delighted to be putting her adopted city on the world sporting map.

Jasmina Zapotoczna was born in Wroclaw, in Poland, but is proud to have been representing Wakefield, where she has lived for almost six years, since starting her a professional boxer career.

That career hit a new height when she was crowned the WBA International flyweight champion in London earlier this month, defeating the previously unbeaten Maisey Rose Courtney on a clear unanimous points decision.

The victory could lead to bigger and even better things for the skilful 30-year-old boxer and Jasmina is now keen to get the people of Wakefield behind her as she aims to continue her rise up the ranks.

Jasmina Zapotoczna shows off her WBA International belt.

She told the Express: “I might be from Poland, but I’m fighting for Wakefield.

"I love it here and I want the people of Wakefield to know more about me.

"I thought I knew English before I came, but I wasn’t as good as I thought, I’ve been learning again with the accent of people here and know some different words now – my boyfriend, who’s from Wakefield, is teaching me.”

Jasmina, who has a mix of a Polish accent and very definite Yorkshire twang, explained how it was she happened to become an adopted Yorkshire sportswoman.

Jasmina Zapotoczna has her hands raised as the winner of the WBA International flyweight title.

She said: “One of my friends used to live here and suggested I come over.

"I’ve been here since December, 2018 and came for work reasons not boxing, although I was in the national team in Poland.

"I met another Polish girl who said I should carry on with boxing and we went to a gym in Wakefield.

"That gym doesn’t exist now, but I’ve found some friends at Dicky’s Gym, in Batley, where Josh Warrington used to train when he won his world championship.

"In the beginning it was just white collar, but then the gym helped me to turn professional and I’ve got the best coach I’ve ever known.

"It’s a great gym and they have helped get where I am, winning the WBA belt.

"I believe there will be some big opportunities now after this fight and we’ll see how far I can go.

"I could sign with Matchroom and I’m thinking it over, but I’m not sure about that yet.”

While it was a fantastic achievement to win the title on a high profile boxing bill at the Copper Box Arena for Jasmina it was doubly sweet success.

She explained: “I had some supporters there, but I was the away fighter so the win tasted even better.

"Also I had a fight on a Matchroom promotion in February and struggled with the weight difference after taking it late.

"She was a weight above me and it was my first loss. It was a close fight and could have been a draw, but losing made me more determined to succeed this time.”

What is next for the Wakefield fighter is not clear just yet, but a shot at the British title seems on the cards.

Jasmina added: “I’m number two in Britain now and Chloe Watson is number one – hopefully that will fight will take place to give me my chance.

"I know her well and we have sparred many times. It would be a good fight if we meet, but I don’t know whether it will be made.”