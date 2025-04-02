Fred Winterburn in action during his impressive performance in the national junior finals.

White Rose Boxing Club was left with mixed emotions after two of their team took part in national semi-finals.

​Bronson Hall had done well to reach the England Boxing National Junior Championships finals after claiming the Yorkshire title. But the 15-year-old was beaten in his semi-final by James Khan who went on to win the 46kg title.

Fred Winterburn, 14, beat the favourite for the title Billy Lawther, from District Youth, in his national semi-final and faced Kent Gloves' Stanley Curtis in the final.

He put on a fantastic performance, delivering a standing eight count and dominating the first two rounds. The third was closer and the verdict somehow went against the White Rose junior.

Fred Winterburn has his hand raised after his national juniors semi-final victory.

The White Rose team fully expected to see his hand raised at the end, but the judges came up with a 3/2 split decision in favour of Curtis in what was the most controversial decision of the weekend.

"Everyone in the boxing community is talking about it,” said White Rose coach Sherri Walker. "I've had about 70 messages and phone calls sending Fred their best wishes after being so hard done by.

"We are gutted as a club. We really wanted to bring the belt home in James' memory but unfortunately we have to pick ourselves up and go again.

"We couldn't have asked any more of Fred. We know and he knows he did more than enough to win. He wasn't beaten by his opponent, he was beaten by the judges who for some reason had other ideas.

Bronson Hall in action in his national junior championships semi-final.

"Fred's attitude has been second to none and he's already back in the gym working hard.

“He is number two in England on paper at 38kg, including the year above him now, but we know different.

"So it’s mixed emotions because we are so very proud that he showed up and we know he did enough, but unfortunately we have no belt to show for it.

"This is a massive test for the whole team, but I'm certain we'll get through it.”

White Rose boxers now turn to the schoolboy/girl championships with a strong team entered.

Bobby-James Francis is in his debut championship at just 11 years old at 38kg while Albie Tillotson, 12, is competing at 32kg, Alan Doherty, 12, at 34kg, William Bretherton, 13, who reached the quarters last year, at 38kg, and TJ Knight, 13, at 40kg.

Maisy Wardle, 13, is also in at 46kg female in her final year as a schools boxer for the prestigious golden gloves.