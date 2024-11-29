White Rose Boxing Club boxers take chance to shine on home show

Wakefield-based White Rose Boxing Club staged another successful show when 15 of their young boxers took part in bouts at Cross Gates WMC.

The show was organised to help raise money for White Rose’s much loved coach James Sharp who at just 40 years old is fighting pancreatic cancer.

All the boxers wore purple socks to represent pancreatic cancer and the event raised £2,500 for James to be able to hopefully put towards private treatment.

All the boxers put on next level performances and White Rose came away with a club personal best with 10 wins, four losses and one skills bout, including one of their boxers winning the Yorkshire Junior 48kg Challenge Belt.

The White Rose Boxing Club line-up for their successful show at Cross Gates WMC.

First up was William Connors, aged 10, from Castleford (47kg), who made his skills debut.

Eleven-year-old Albie Tillotson, from Wakefield, came away with a unanimous points win in her 33kg bout as well as being given a special award chosen by James himself for showing the most heart.

Next up was Alan Doherty, aged 12, from Selby who in his 35kg contest delivered the only standing count of the afternoon, which was testament to how evenly matched the bouts were,

Alan's aggression secured another unanimous win and he was also awarded the award for showing the most heart along with his gym best friend Albie after James could not split their performances.

One of White Rose's winners Maximus Flint shows his delight.

Eleven-year-old Alfie Sweeting, from Tingley, fell short in his 35kg bout against a strong opponent from Leicester Lightning, but nonetheless gave a good account of himself.

White Rose’s Middleton 14-year-old Club Boxer of the Year Fred Winterburn, boxing at 40kg.took on a Welsh opponent and secured another unanimous win for the club after a solid performance.

Bronson Hall, aged 15, from Bradford boxed for the Yorkshire Junior Challenge 48kg belt, stepping up in weight from his usual 46kg category.

He put on a masterclass performance and secured yet another unanimous points win, securing the belt against another national finalist.

Next up was Boy Quinn, aka Martin Quinn, aged 14, from Barnsley at 38kg. He was up against another national finalist, but fell short by a split decision despite giving a performance to be proud of.

Afterwards came TJ Knight, aged 13, at 38kg in a much anticipated rematch with a boxer from City of Leicester Lightning.

He managed to convincingly avenge a previous loss, which was the only defeat on his record this season, taking a unanimous decision.

Bobby-James Francis, aged 11, from Wakefield stepped up in weight next after a last minute pull out against a well schooled opponent from the famous St Paul's Boxing Club in Hull.

He brought non-stop competitiveness against a much bigger southpaw opponent and secured a split decision win, making it three victories on the bounce since the start of the season in September.

Maximus Flint, aged 12, from Castleford, dominated his 35kg opponent, again from St Paul's, securing another unanimous win for the club and taking him to 2-0 in scored contests since moving into competitive bouts at the start of the season.

Moving up considerably in weight, Harley Hill-Hands, aged 16, from Bradford, boxing up a weight at 69kg after a late pull out, took on a credible opponent from Training Cave and came out with a unanimous win after landing some heavy shots.

He also was awarded Home Boxer of the Afternoon and will box for the Yorkshire Junior Challenge 66kg belt next on December 7 against an opponent from Batley ABC in the hope of bringing yet another belt home for the club.

Next up was one of White Rose’s longest serving boxers, William Bretherton, aged 12, at 38kg from Ossett.

He is struggling to get opponents due to racking up so much experience these past two seasons for the club so had to take on a two-time national finalist from Billingham and fellow southpaw in order to be part of the show.

Never one to turn down a challenge, William went to work and landed a number of eye catching back hands. He was unlucky not to come away with the decision, but his performance was one of his best to date and he is truly showing his level when boxing opponents of this calibre.

Bobby Bailey, aged 13, from Upton at 44kg fell short against a more experienced opponent from the famous Junior Witter gym in Sheffield.

But McKenzie Hartley, aged 15, from Castleford at 50kg avenged a previous loss with a unanimous win after an impressive performance. He was also awarded joint Fight of the Afternoon.

Finally Ben England, aged 17 from Skelmanthorpe, boxed at 68kg and came out with a unanimous win over his opponent from Bulkington after a heated well matched contest with both boxers landing heavy shots.

Ben was awarded Fight of the Afternoon as well as McKenzie.

All in all it was a fantastic afternoon topped off with some excellent bouts for the club.