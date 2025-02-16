White Rose stage boxing show in memory of late coach James Sharp

The late James Sharp (centre) at a White Rose Boxing Club show in November.

Wakefield-based White Rose Boxing Club held their latest show in memory of their late coach James Sharp.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The show featured many of the club’s most promising young boxers and took place at the Lock Lane Sports Centre, Castleford.

It was dedicated to popular coach James Sharp, who has played a part in White Rose’s success and passed on many tips to the budding stars of the future who train at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It seems crazy that back in November we held a show to raise money towards his treatment, but now unfortunately we are remembering him,” said White Rose coach Sherri Walker.

Trophy winner: TJ Knight with Wakefield pro boxer Dom Hunt.

“He passed away on December 11 after getting diagnosed with pancreatic cancer aged 40 in the summer.

"The club has been hit hard with the loss, but we promised James we wouldn't let it stop us so the show went ahead in James' memory.

"The team wore purple to represent pancreatic cancer as well as many of the away boxers who showed respect by wearing something purple.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We held 10 bells for James with all the competing boxers home and away stood side by side united against this disease.

"James' funeral, donations from his colleagues, the show and sponsorship raised a total of £8,500 for the club, which James wanted us to put towards taking the boxers abroad this season to compete. Plans are in progress to make this happen.”

There were three skills bouts on the card, including 10-year-old Isla Hall, from Bradford, at 32kg, who had a great evenly matched contest on her first home show against an equally capable girl from Selby Boxing Academy.

Jeremiah McDonagh, from Barnsley, also aged 10, and at 33kg, boxed in his first-ever skills bout and impressed with his ability against an equally good kid from Bateson's.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Normanton’s Tommy Hale, aged 12, at 35kg, took part in his first home show as well in a skills bout and turned a lot of heads with his ability.

The first competitive bout involved Upton’s Bobby Bailey, aged 12, at 45kg. He showed a lot of heart with his performance, but came up short against a capable lad from Unity Boxing Centre, Rotherham, despite putting on his best performance yet.

William Bretherton, 12, from Ossett, was next on against a Scottish boy from Galashiels, winning both his 39kg bout and the title of home boxer of the afternoon, which was judged by Wakefield’s professional star Dom Hunt, who gifted William tickets to his next fight when he boxes for a commonwealth title.

William has been with White Rose since being nine and this was his 21st bout for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next home boxer to take to the ring was TJ Knight, 13, from Selby, also at 39kg. He took on a Welsh champion and secured a unanimous win after a dominant performance, also winning fight of the afternoon, presented by Dom Hunt.

This was TJ's seventh contest this season and it was his sixth win as well as seeing him avenge his only loss.

Maisy Wardle, 13, from Castleford was up next, boxing a girl who had previously beaten her from the Gladiators gym, in Huddersfield.

Maisy boxed competitively and secured a good win in her White Rose debut after recently moving to the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"James Sharp was her original coach at Castleford Boxing Academy before he and his boxers made the move to White Rose and I know it would have made him so proud to see Maisy win in her debut for the club,” said Sherri.

Next up was Normanton’s McKenzie Hartley, 15, in a rematch with an opponent from Batley ABC at 50kg which he won after an evenly matched bout.

Bronson Hall, 15, from Bradford, boxed at 44kg against a Welsh boy and this was a great 50/50 contest that saw him win the belt in memory of James Sharp for showing the most heart.

The penultimate bout involving a White Rose boxer saw Oliver Jones, 15, from Ackworth in action on his first home show, winning a tight bout against a Batley ABC opponent in which he left it all in the ring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, the only senior bout of the day was a female contest that saw Ania Kot move out of the junior ranks for the first time. Unfortunately the Castleford boxer’s performance was not her best and she fell short against an opponent from The Solly.

The remaining bouts were given to other clubs to match up, which included top talent from Sporting Ring London, Norwich, Bateson's, Pohodin Academy Sheffield and St Paul's and Dyffryn Wales.

“We brought athletes from up and down the country as well as Scotland and Wales together for a fantastic afternoon,” added Sherri.

"It was a great success with three skills bouts, six wins and two losses in total for White Rose, but every boxer and spectator had a fantastic time and it was a great spectacle to remember James.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our next home show will be on May 2 followed by May 24 to close the season and many of our boxers look forward to championships fast approaching, including Farrah Cunniff – who we couldn't match on the show despite trying everyone in the UK – who we are backing to win the prestigious National Amateur Championships in her first senior elite championships.”