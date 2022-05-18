In a high scoring encounter all results were possible as the teams went into the final over, but Townville prevailed to win by three runs and they are now up to fifth.

Their decision to bat first looked a good one when they were given a flying start with an 121-run opening stand between Jonny Booth and Abdul Wahid, who was first out for 69 after hitting 10 fours and two sixes.

Booth went on to reach his century, scoring 107 with two sixes and 11 fours along the way and with Conor Harvey hitting a typically brisk 30 Townville were able to reach 263-8 from their 50 overs.

Farsley made a bold attempt to chase down the big score, however, with a number of batsmen threatening to take the game away from the Castleford team.

Townville kept chipping away with wickets, though, as Jack Timby (41), Chris Beech (38), Jonathan Reed (38), William Mears (37no) and Joe Pocklington (30) were unable to go on to make a match winning contribution despite getting in.

The attack was led by skipper Jack Hughes, who took 5-79, while Harry Clewett claimed 3-64 as Farsley ended just short on 260-9.

Methley lost their unbeaten record and top spot to New Farnley as they went down to them by seven wickets.

The decision to bat first backfired with Jason Marshall, James Wainman, Matthew Waite and Eitan Litvin all dismissed cheaply as Methley were reduced to 24-4.

Although opener Alex Cree battled away to hit 45 the wickets continued to fall at the other end with Methley all out for 96 – comfortably their lowest of the season.

Even with skipper Tom Chippendale taking 3-34 they could not prevent a comfortable New Farnley win being achieved by the 20th over of their reply.

Captain Nick Connolly led the way again with his second league century of the season as Ossett enjoyed a six-wicket win in a battle of the promoted sides in the Premier Division.

Connolly hit an unbeaten 105, including 13 fours, and was supported by James Keen (45no), Paul Malone (29) and Marcus Walmsley (24) as Ossett timed their run-chase well to pass Bankfoot’s 246 with 14 balls to spare. The win moved them level on points with new Premier Division leaders New Farnley.

Mubtada Akhtar (4-57) and Mac Chappell (3-53) were their best bowlers.

Another game between two promoted sides took place in Division One and they have made contrasting starts with East Ardsley struggling so far and Jer Lane standing at the top.

The result went to form with Lane winning by 97 runs after posting a 254-8 score when Muhammad Tariq (3-55) had done most to restrict them.

Ardsley were all out for 157 in their reply, Louise Hurley (26) top scoring.

Carlton’s unbeaten start was ended when they lost a nailbiter against Pudsey Congs.

Ryan Heptinstall scrambled a single from the final ball of the game as Pudsey Congs secured a one-wicket win after keeping Carlton to 169-9.

Kershaski John Lewis bowled three dot balls in the deciding over, but Congs got home with two singles and a leg bye.

Nick Busby (44no) and Dan White (43) had earlier top scored for Carlton.

Early season strugglers Wrenthorpe lost again as they were bowled out for 161 in reply to Keighley’s 260-7.

Sam Johnson top scored for Wrenthorpe with 32 while Adam Islam hit 30.

Captain Oli Baron led the way as Great Preston impressively returned to winning ways in Division Two.

They took control of their game against Hartshead Moor with a dominating batting display that saw them able to post a big 305-6 total.

Opener Baron top scored with 88 as he smashed six sixes and seven fours, while the middle order joined in the fun with James Gahan hammering five sixes in his unbeaten 57 made from 39 balls, James Conlon hitting 48, Ian Newton 32 and Clayton Henderson 31no.

Henderson followed up with 4-21 and Oliver Newton (4-37) continued the good work with the ball as Hartshead Moor were dismissed for 148.

Sandal dropped down to third place in Division Two after they were leapfrogged by Buttershaw St Paul’s who beat them by two wickets.

They had looked well placed for another victory after posting a challenging 269-8 total with good batting contributions from skipper Kristian Shuttleworth (67no), Ashley Mackereth (53) and Sam Noden (47).

But despite the efforts of Zaeem Zulfqar (4-57) St Paul’s were able to reach their target with an over to spare.

Wakefield St Michael’s fell 34 runs short in their run chase against Hunslet Nelson.

Conor Andrews took 3-45 as Hunslet were dismissed for 199, but despite battling knocks from Chris McHale (39) and Myles Wood (27) the Wakefield side were all out for 165 in their reply after losing their first three wickets for just two runs.

Altofts were edged out by two wickets in their Division Three game at Spen Victoria.

Andrew Wood (45) top scored as they elected to bat first and made 185. Alfie Oliver also contributed 30 and Saif Tahir 26.