Opening bowler Mcintyre did much of the damage, taking 5-42 as Hundhill Hall were bowled out for 146 to fall 10 runs short in their run chase.

Hall would have fancied their chances at the halfway point after Reece Johnson produced a superb spell of bowling to take 8-33.

Frickley failed to kick on after a 65-run opening stand between Lewis Binns (38) and Louis Baker (30).

Pontefract Cricket League round-up.

But although Chris Walton hit an unbeaten 55 and Tom Gardner 36 Hall batsmen also found it tough.

Kippax, who have won two and lost two since promotion to the top flight, were on the wrong end of an eight-wicket loss to Askern Welfare.

A disappointing batting display saw Kippax reduced to 35-5 and although Imran Pandor hit 26 and Paul Eastwood 25 their 126 all out was well below par.

Jake Taberner’s 6-51 proved in vain for Hemsworth MW as they lost by 35 runs to Crofton Phoenix.

Victory looked likely when Crofton were bowled out for 126, but Hemsworth were all out for 91 in reply with only Jack Heritage (49) and Gavin Stevens (13) reaching double figures.

Abdullah Qureshi’s half century proved crucial for Crofton. Coming in at 35-5, he went on to score 51 runs from 42 balls, including three sixes and five fours.

Akhlaq Mehmood (3-8) and Muhammad Abrar (3-18) were the pick of the Phoenix bowlers.

Tokir Bashir was in good form again as Nostell St Oswald beat Darton by four wickets. First he took 2-47 while Husain Wajid claimed 4-21 and Usman Bashir 3-43 as Darton were all out for 171. Then Tokir blasted 10 boundaries in a match clinching unbeaten 71 with the bat when Nostell reached their target for the loss of six wickets.

Wajid also followed up his bowling effort with a knock of 50 made from just 24 balls, with six sixes struck.

West Bretton dropped down the table following a 16-run defeat in a close first division contest with Oulton.

Chasing Oulton’s 241-7, they had a good go only to lose their last wicket when on 225. Luke Smith top scored with 61 while there were also good contributions from John Ashton (44), George Naylor (38) and Tommy Pearce (27no).

Josh Neal (51no) top-scored in Oulton’s innings while Ashton took 3-33.

Streethouse are up to fourth after a four-wicket success against Hooton Pagnell who were kept to 184-6.

Old Sharlston maintained their 100 per cent winning record in Division Two as Ryan Kelsall (48no) brought them home for a six-wicket success against Calder Grove.

With Danny Bullock also hitting 44 and Dale McMullan 41, Sharlston were able to comfortably pass Grove’s 194-9 with almost eight overs to spare.

Bullock had earlier been their most successful bowler, taking 3-27, while Farrukh Sultan top scored for Grove with 62 and Michael Buxton hit 33.

Whitley Bridge chased down Rothwell's 180-8 to win by seven wickets.

James Pearson led the response with a superb unbeaten 102 that included 15 fours and three sixes.

Lewis Longstaff also hit 39 and Chris Welburn 23no after the latter had been the most successful of Bridge's bowlers with 3-57.

Andrew Lund's defiant 41no could not save Knottingley Town from suffering an 86-run defeat to Pollington.

They were all out for 143 in reply to Pollington's 229-8 innings which saw Lund take two wickets and Craig Larrington 5-47.

Glasshoughton went down by six wickets after being dismissed for 128 with only Alex Clemo (33) offering up much resistance.

Pledwick moved up to second place in Division Three following an 104-run victory over Thurnscoe Institute.

The win was set up by knocks of 86 from Jonathan Banks, that included 11 fours and two sixes, and 78 by Steve Cockell, who hit nine fours and three sixes.

Pledwick reached 232-9 from their 46 overs then bowled their opponents out for 128 with James Eastlake taking 5-15 and Adrian Miller 4-57.

Horbury Bridge raced to a 10-wicket win over Streethouse seconds.

Sam Perkin (64no) and Mick Mountain (22no) brought them home after Streethouse were shot out for 92 with Vishalkumar Patel (6-22) doing most of the damage and Karan Patel also chipping in with 3-26.

Newton Hill were made to work hard for a two-wicket win over Old Sharlston seconds.

They kept their opponents to 137-9 with Liam Keating hitting 39no and Umaad Bashir taking 3-36.

But Hill also struggled and needed vital knocks of 36no from Qasim Hussain and 34 by Chris Colley to squeeze home. Mark Reeves took 6-33.

Notton have three wins from four after bowling Bullcroft Main out for 84 on the way to a six-wicket success.

Brett Russell (4-22) and Joe Grove (3-39) led the bowling attack well and Grove hit an important 16no while Jonathan Habe (24) top scored.

Division Four leaders Normanton St Johns recorded a five-wicket win over West Bretton seconds after bowling their opponents out for 83.

Vipin Reddy (6-21) did most of the damage before Kumar Gadhraj (36) led the Normanton reply. Chris Degnan (4-17) bowled well in vain for Bretton.

Only David Merrick (25) offered much resistance as Featherstone Town were all out for 97 to lose by 91 runs to Hemsworth MW seconds.

Hemsworth posted a 188-9 total with Billy Briggs (42) top scoring and Jason Picken taking 4-22.

Their bowling attack was then led by Alfie Taberner (5-31) and Lee Perks (3-32).

Ollie Mitchell's 5-20 helped Frickley Colliery seconds to an 122-run victory over Allerton Bywater.

With Mark Nurse also claiming 3-29 Allerton Bywater were dismissed for 105 despite an unbeaten 59 from John Pinkerton.