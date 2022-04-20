Ossett’s new skipper Nick Connolly hit 79 in his side’s opening day victory following promotion to the Premier Division of the Bradford League.

With George Hadfield (58, including a six and five fours), the former Hanging Heaton and Methley opener added 120 for the second wicket as Ossett chased Batley’s more than decent 226 total.

Connolly had previously put on 67 for the first wicket with Sam Storr (20).

Big-hitting Sajith Warnalulasriya came in at number four to smash five sixes in an unbeaten 14-ball knock of 34 that saw Ossett through to their target with 4.1 overs to spare.

Vibhor Yadav (44) and Mohammed Bhoola (32) were the top scorers for Batley while the league’s young spinner of the year for 2021 Matthew Race marked his Ossett debut by taking 4-47 and there were two wickets each for Mubtada Akhtar and Marcus Walmsley.

Wrenthorpe made a disappointing start in Division One as they were bowled out for just 68 on their way to a seven-wicket opening-day loss to Gomersal.

Nick Schofield (3-22) and Jonathan Boynton (3-3) did much of the damage as Wrenthorpe were skittled out. Adal Islam was their top scorer with 22.

Boynton followed up with an unbeaten 33 to see Gomersal to victory with Sayed Salman taking 2-26.

Newly promoted East Ardsley were also off to a losing start in Division One as they went down by 142 runs to Undercliffe at Jeffrey Field.

Ollie Hardaker, the only batsman in the league to make 1,000 runs in 2021, was in the runs again with 69 as he shared an opening stand of 118 with Danish Hussain (41).

Jack McGahan weighed in with 58 as Undercliffe posted 217-5. It was hard work for all the Ardsley bowlers with Ashley Pearson, Daanyaal Ahmed, Louie Hurley and James Van Der Merwe all taking one wicket each.

Ardsley were soon in trouble in their reply as Nasir Jamal (3-18) and Zeeshan Qasim (3-13) posed problems and they were all out for 75 with Dan McTernan (28) and Ashley Chapman (23) top scoring.

Last season’s Division Three champions Crossflatts found the going tough against Wakefield St Michael’s in Division Two as they were dismissed for 94 on their way to a four-wicket defeat.

Syed Bukhari (3-16), Lee Geldard (3-17) and Conor Andrews (3-19) did most of the damage for the Wakefield side who lost six wickets in their reply, but reached their target in 30.2 overs. Chris McHale (23no) brought them home.

Elsewhere in Division Two, Sam Noden (5-37) and Zaeem Zulfqar (3-31) bowled Sandal to a winning start against Hunslet Nelson.

They recorded a 79-run win as Nelson were dismissed for 92 in reply to Sandal’s 171.

After electing to bat first Sandal had recovered from 12-2 to reach 81-3 at one stage and had some decent batting efforts all down their order.

Brandon Hewlett top scored with 37 while Noden hit 31, Danny Riley 30 and Karl Hewitt 23. Will Stiff (4-32) and Dan Brooke-Mawson (3-39) did most to restrict them.

Altofts suffered a three-wicket defeat in their opening game in Division Three.

They posted a 128 score against Scholes as Patrick Hinchliffe hit 29, Saif Tahir 27 and Jordan Carter 20no.