Conor Harvey claimed a hat-trick in Townville's win over Cleckheaton.

They enjoyed success in a double header weekend when they beat Cleckheaton by three wickets on Saturday and Batley by six wickets on Sunday.

Conor Harvey provided the big highlight in the first of the matches as he took a hat-trick to trigger a dramatic Cleckheaton collapse which saw them lose their last seven wickets for 10 runs to be all out for 172.

Harvey, who finished with 6-50, dismissed top scorer Kris Ward (94), Mally Nicholson and Toby Booth in successive deliveries.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Connolly led Ossett to the top of the Bradford League for a day with his knock of 111 against former club Hanging Heaton.

Townville then looked on course for an easy win while opener Abdul Wahid (50) and Harry Warwick (41) were together, but from 115-1 they lost wickets and were happy to squeeze home in the 42nd over.

A day later Harvey was among the wickets again with 4-45 while Jack Hughes took 4-60 as Batley were kept to 192-9.

Harry Clewett’s unbeaten 70, Jonny Booth’s 39 and 29no by Tom Brook ensured Townville reached their target with 9.5 overs to spare.

Ossett held top spot in the Gordon Rigg Bradford League for 24 hours over the weekend only to lose it in the second match in a double-header.

An 18-run win over Hanging Heaton on Saturday lifted the Premier Division newcomers to the head of the pile as skipper Nick Connolly led the way against his former team.

The opener hit his second successive century as his 111 included 17 fours and helped Ossett to post a 260-5 total.

Good support came from Paul Malone (53), Marcus Walmsley (35) and George Hadfield (29).

Hanging Heaton threatened to chase down the runs when Adam Patel (84) and Callum Geldart (66) were together for a 151-run third wicket stand, but they eventually fell short, all out for 242 with Mubtada Akhtar (5-50) leading the Ossett attack.

Ossett found it tougher going a day later when up against New Farnley in a top of the table clash and dropped down to fifth place after a nine-wicket loss.

They were soon in trouble at 18-5 and were all out for only 72 with just Akhtar (23) and Sam Storr (18) reaching double figures. Farnley had no worries in completing victory in 12.3 overs of their innings.

Methley slipped down the table after losing both their Premier games

They fell 28 runs short in a run chase against Pudsey St Lawrence, all out 172 in reply to 200 despite good efforts from Alex Cree (58) and James Wainman who hit 38 with the bat and took 4-33 with the ball.

A day later they went down by six wickets to champions Woodlands after being dismissed for 178 with Jordan Laban hitting 62 and Tom Chippendale 30. Cameron Sharp (3-44) was the pick of Methley’s bowlers.

Daanyaal Ahmed produced his best bowling of the season to take 6-35 as East Ardsley registered their first win of the season at the expense of neighbours Wrenthorpe in Division One.

Adal Islam (71) battled hard while opener Mohammad Usman made 33 and Mohammad Suleman 26, but Wrenthorpe were all out for 165. Spinner Ahmed was backed up by Muhammad Tariq (2-42).

Tariq then ensured that Ardsley did not miss out on the chance to bag a maximum 20 points as he made an unbeaten 80 in their reply, hitting 11 fours and two sixes. James Van der Merwe provided support with 37 and Dan McTernan hit 29 as they got home with eight wickets to spare.

Jonathan Rudge claimed 6-29 as second-placed Carlton bowled out Gomersal for 106 to return to winning ways with a 150-run success.

Carlton recovered from having both their openers dismissed for ducks to post a 256 score. Dan Ford (61) and Nick Busby (43) sparked the revival before big-hitting Farrouk Alam provided the finishing flourish with a brisk 75 that contained five sixes and eight fours.

Wakefield St Michael’s recorded a five-wicket win in Division Two as bottom side Hartshead Moor were bowled out for just 79.

Lee Gelderd (4-27) and Conor Andrews (3-12) did much of the damage with the ball before opener Lalit Mangalarapu (36) ensured that St Michael’s secured victory.

Sandal lost ground on the top two as they fell 12 short in their run chase against Yeadon.

Despite 4-42 for Sam Noden and 3-50 by Zaeem Zulfqar the third-placed team found themselves set a challenging target as Yeadon made 213.

Sandal looked to be rising to their task as Matthew Westwood hit 58 from 57 balls and useful contributions came from Karl Hewitt (33) and Leighton Shuttleworth (32), but they slipped behind the asking rate and despite the efforts late on by Noden (29no off 24 balls) they ended on 201-6.

Great Preston’s decision to bat first did not work out as they were bowled out for 110 in their Division Two game against second-placed Northowram Fields.

Only David Illingworth (23) was able to make much of an impact against an attack led by Sam Gardner (5-45). Luke Slater and Stuart Ruddick took two wickets each as Preston looked to hit back, but their opponents reached their target with five wickets in hand.

Alfie Oliver (5-28) and Craig Wood (4-19) bowled Altofts to victory over Crossbank Methodists in Division Three.