Byron Boshoff blasts back to back centuries as Wakefield Thornes enjoy league and cup success

Two centuries in two days: Byron Boshoff.

A superb century from Byron Boshoff paved the way for the victory as he hammered seven sixes and five fours in an 83-ball knock of 103 that helped Thornes to post a big 191-8 total from 30 overs.

Elsecar were never in the hunt in their reply as Daanyaal Ahmed (3-23) did early damage, Kamran Hussain (3-18) backed up his efforts and the Barnsley side were kept to 118-8.

Thornes were also in winning form a day earlier when they beat Wickersley Old Village by 171 runs to stay two points clear at the head of the Yorkshire Southern Premier League.

Boshoff was the main man again as he hammered another ton, scoring 134 from 137 balls, including 12 fours and five sixes.

With support from Greg Wadsworth (41no), James Wolfenden (40), Jamie Howarth (34) and Matthew Jordan (33) the Wakefield side were able to reach 300-4 in their 50 overs.

Wickersley were all out for 129 in their reply with Taylor taking 5-46 and Brad Green 3-24.

Wakefield Thornes’ second team continued the successful theme for the club as they beat Rotherham Town by 20 runs in the Yorkshire Southern Premier League’s Division One.

Batting first, Thornes reached 171-6 in their 35 overs with Kieran Donnachie and Jamie Rhodes both hitting 53 and Adrian Thomson contributing 37no.