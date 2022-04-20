Castleford CC take up where they left off as newcomer Calum Rowe makes fine start

Castleford CC captain David Wainwright with the Yorkshire Premier Leagues Championship trophy, which the team will be looking to defend this year.

They were up against New Rover in a Heavy Woollen Cup preliminary round tie on Sunday and came up with a nine-wicket win completed in less than 43 overs.

New Rover elected to bat first and started well enough in reaching 54-1, but then lost their next nine wickets for 46 runs to be 100 all out.

Spinners Eddie Morrison (3-20) and David Wainwright (3-5) led the Castleford bowling while Jack Young took 2-26.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Castleford’s reply saw them reach their target in just 13.4 overs, losing only one wicket along the way with new opener Calum Rowe – who joined in the close season after relocating from Cheshire – hitting nine fours and a six in his 41-ball knock of 47 not out.

Brayden Clark contributed an unbeaten 30 from 23 balls while Liam Hyde (17) was the only Cas batsman to be dismissed.

Castleford won through to the first round of the Heavy Woollen Cup when they will meet Shepley at this Sunday.

Other first round ties see Methley host fellow Bradford League side Pudsey St Lawernce and Townville entertain Woodlands, the team that Castleford beat in last year’s Yorkshire final.

Kippax, newly promoted to the top division of the Pontefract League, are at home to Bradford League side Birstall.

Castleford, meanwhile, begin the defence of the ECB Yorkshire Premier League at home to Driffield Town on Saturday (12 noon start).