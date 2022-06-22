Castleford find champion form to stun leaders York as Matthew Rees is five alive

York had only lost one league match all year, but suffered a six-wicket defeat to the reigning champions who showed the kind of display that won them the title last year and had been missing in 2022.

The victory lifted Castleford up to sixth place and was brought about by a superb effort in the field after York’s decision to bat first clearly did not work out.

William Wade (13) and Duncan Snell (20) did put on 30 for the first wicket, but once Matthew Rees broke their partnership it was tough going from that point.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Rees took five wickets for Castleford in their win over York.

Opening bowler Rees went on to take 5-45 from 13 overs while Connor Hyde backed him up with 2-14 and there was one wicket each for Eddie Morrison, David Wainwright and Jack Young as York were bowled out for 129 to be well short of the score they were after.

Castleford had a couple of early setbacks in their reply, but coasted home with six wickets to spare in the 32nd over as opener Calum Rowe led the way with an unbeaten 76 that included eight fours.

Christopher Briggs (14no) helped him get the side over the line.