With well over 600 runs sored in the day the batsmen were on top for the most part and Kippax piled up 342-9 on their way to an eventual 38-run win.

They got off to a flying start with an 106-run opening stand between Vasimraja Adam Truckwala and Museji Bhoola, of which the latter only contributed 18.

Truckwala sent the ball to all parts in a knock of 77 from 52 balls that included four sixes and 11 fours.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Museji Bhoola hit 103, including 14 fours and two sixes, in Kippax's victory over Hemsworth MW.

When he was out Bhoola then took centre stage and went on to hit a century, scoring 103 as he hit 14 fours and two sixes along the way.

Zakaria Valimulla weighed in with 43 and Munawar Chariwala 37 as Kippax set a daunting target.

Jack Heritage (3-81) was Hemsworth's most successful bowler and he then had a good go with the bat as his side also passed the 300 mark before falling short.

After being reduced to 5-2 and 108-5, Hemsworth kept fighting to the finish before they ended on 304-9. Heritage became the second to get a ton as he made 121, including an incredible nine sixes and 10 fours, while Kieran Locke hit 66, but Kippax did enough to win with Intekhab Ravat taking 5-58.

Streethouse bounced back to winning ways when they dented West Bretton’s title hopes.

Outstanding batting from Altaf Patel (88no), Mark Robinson (62) and Callum Honeyman (29no) saw second-placed Streethouse chase down their opponents’ 205-9 to win with nine wickets and 10.1 overs to spare. John Ashton (57) and Jonny Winwood (53) had top scored for Bretton while Honeyman took 3-38.

Oulton stayed top with a six-wicket success against Hundhill Hall.

Edward Cole (86) and Ryan Healey (38no) led them home after Hall had been bowled out for 169 with Tristan Oselton (54) and Matthew Ramsden (35) top scoring and Benjamin Child taking 5-26.

Syed Ahsan Shah claimed 5-10 from nine overs as Crofton Phoenix beat Hooton Pagnell by three wickets to climb up to sixth place.

With Ahmad Hussain also taking 3-33, Hooton Pagnell were bowled out for 134.

Crofton lost seven wickets in their reply, but reached their target in the 37th over as Riffat Kiani (39no) and Shah (20no) saw them over the line.

Nostell St Oswald lost by 44 runs to Askern Welfare.

With Tokir Bashir taking 3-37 and Usman Bashir 3-54 Askern were restricted to 184-8. But Nostell were all out for 140, Paul Dalby (34) and Adam Siddique (23) top scoring.

Frickley Colliery moved up to fourth with a 35-run win over Darton.

Batting first, they made 198-9 with Lewis Binns hitting 59, James Scott 55 and Louis Baker 30.

In reply, Darton were dismissed for 163 as Jason Mills claimed 4-55, Kieran Mcintyre 3-31 and Jack Danks 2-30.

Division Two leaders Old Sharlston were in winning form again, beating Brodsworth Main by three wickets after Dale McMullan (65) helped them past their opponents’ 152.

McMullen also claimed 3-28 while Danny Bullock took 4-17.

Captain Clinton Speight led from the front as Glasshoughton defeated Whitley Bridge by 135 runs.

Going in first, Glasshoughton made 240-7 as Speight top scored with a knock of 93 that included 16 boundaries. Support came from Alex Clemo (63) while Mathew Draper took 4-49 and Mathew Daniel 3-45.

Bridge were dismissed for 105, James Pearson top scoring with 31 and Iwan Raven (4-32) doing most to restrict the visitors.

An unbeaten 100 from John Goddard helped Knottingley Town to a 98-run win over Rothwell.

Goddard struck 17 fours and two sixes in his 67-ball knock while Karl Buxton hit four sixes and eight fours in his 72 and Andrew Lund contributed 36 in Town's 257-7 total.

Rothwell were bowled out for 159 in reply with Buxton following up his batting effort by taking 4-42.

Calder Grove were skittled out for 49 as they lost by seven wickets to Barnby Dun.

Neil Gunter (23) was their only batsman to reach double figures.

Second-placed Horbury Bridge lost a top of the table clash by eight wickets to Division Three leaders Stainborough.

After being put in, they were dismissed for 158 as David Shaw made 43, Tom Allatt 26 and Tom Womersley 22. Stainborough coasted home inside 28 overs.

Ali Asim's 4-32 helped Newton Hill to beat Notton by three wickets.

With Qasim Hussain also taking two wickets Notton were all out for 156 despite a battling 49 from Qasar Khan and contributions from Joe Grove (28), Dale Crowder (23) and Dan Cullingford (21).

Hill batsmen also found it tricky, but they got home in the 34th over as Joel Pickersgill hit 51 and Russell Harris 43. Brett Russell (3-43) was the pick of Notton's bowlers.

Pledwick's game at Crofton Phoenix seconds was abandoned when they stood on 160-5 in reply to 238-4.

Alex Haigh hit 62, James Eastlake 27 and Jonathan Banks (35no) while top scorers for Crofton were Israr Ahmad (69), Shabaz Ali (54no), Hamza Khan (31) and Adam Hussain (30).

Normanton St Johns maintained their promotion challenge in Division Four as they beat Allerton Bywater by 122 runs.

Fine batting by Kumar Gadhraj, who hit five sixes and 11 fours in a knock of 92, and Sharid Lahar, who blasted seven sixes and eight fours in his 86, helped Normanton to post a 287-9 total. Muneeb Patel also hit 41 and Ebrahim Patel 31.

Phil Wood (5-41) was the pick of the Allerton Bywater bowlers and Michael Sunderland then top scored with 52 for them as they replied.

Wood added a 37-run contribution to his bowling effort while Adnan Faiz hit 27, but they were all out for 165. Adnaan Rawat (4-33) and Ricky Crossley (3-1) did the most damage for St Johns.

A six-wicket haul from Adam Briddon played a big part in a 78-run victory for Ferrybridge Power Station against Featherstone Town.

Town were all out for 79 in reply to 157 with David Hiorns (24) top scoring and Scott Taylor backing up Briddon with 3-15.

Ferrybridge's top scorers were Harvey Maw (37), Adam Jones (31), Taylor (26no) and David Shaw (24) while Hiorns took 6-29.

Good bowling by Adam Newton (4-18) and Nick Finnigan (3-36) proved in vain as Denby Grange lost by 38 runs to Frickley Colliery seconds.